Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru: Jaipur, Mumbai Look to Bounce Back

News18.com | August 31, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second game of matchday 35 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the first game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls faced Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers face U Mumba, as they bid to reverse their current run of form which has seen them lose three of their last four matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru must secure a positive result on Saturday. Meanwhile, U Mumba currently find themselves below Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top half of the season 7 standings and they'll want to make their position in the top 6 more comfortable with another win.
Aug 31, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Aug 31, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar

DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal

Aug 31, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 11

Won: 7

Tied: 0

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 63.63%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 31, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form -

Played: 11

Won: 5

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Win Rate: 45.45%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Aug 31, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabadi as well as the night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

U Mumba face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba's mixed form in season 7 continued as they followed up a five-point victory against Tamil Thalaivas with a 16-point loss to Dabang Delhi . They have a variety of options in attack in the form of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal. However, they haven't been able to stitch together consistent raiding partnerships.

Deshwal shone for the side in their previous encounter and will look to continue in the same vein of form against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their top-scoring raider, Abhishek Singh must spearhead their attack with more conviction in the upcoming games as well. The defence has been in good form, scoring 21 tackle point in their previous two encounters.

Sandeep Narwal and 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali have been doing well for the side and the former even bagged his first High 5 of the season against Dabang Delhi. The defence though will have to deliver another consistent performance to keep Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Hooda from taking the game away with a big performance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had an almost ideal start to season 7 having lost just one of their first seven matches. However, they faced some difficult situations in their previous four matches which saw them claim just one victory.

Skipper Deepak Hooda has been unable to score big after his nine-raid points performance in Match 50, which in turn has resulted in the team's slump. Ajinkya Pawar has been the team's best raider in their previous two matches, averaging four raid points. Their raiding department must step up and deliver, if they are to overcome a strong U Mumba defence on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defence, on the other hand, has been ably led by Sandeep Dhull, who's currently second in the list for the season's top defenders. Nitin Rawal has also showcased his all-round ability well in patches and returned with a High 5 for the team in their previous match.
