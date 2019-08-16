Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Ahmedabad: Mumbai Beats Patna 34-30

Event Highlights
Patna Pirates and U Mumba clash on Friday in a battle that will propel the winner into the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings. Both teams have had a similar season, recording three wins and four losses each. While Patna Pirates have winning momentum on their side, having comprehensively beaten U.P. Yoddha in their previous encounter, U Mumba enjoy a superior head-to-head record over the three-time champions and will look to extend that with another win at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou comes back empty-handed.
Mumbai's Sandeep Narwal also comes back without a point.
Jang Kun Lee in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali.
Rohit Baliyan gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Jang Kun Lee gets tackled but Sandeep Narwal had stepped out of bounds.
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus and touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Harendra Kumar.
Surinder Singh gets tackled by Jaideep. Mumbai are ALL OUT!
U MUMBA 26-21 PATNA PIRATES
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Ravinder. SUPER TACKLE!
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets touches on Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko.
Athul MS puts in an empty raid and so does Pardeep Narwal.
Rohit Baliyan gets a bonus point and Jang Kun Lee comes back empty-handed.
Sandeep Narwal goes back without a point.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Athul MS gets tackled by Ravinder.
U MUMBA 24-14 PATNA PIRATES
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Sandeep Narwal gets a bonus and then touch on Jaideep. Sandeep Narwal registers 200 raid touchpoints in PKL.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
U MUMBA 22-9 PATNA PIRATES
Patna's Vikas Jaglan gets a touch on Young Chang Ko.
Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid and so does Pardeep Narwal.
Athul MS in the DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Athul MS then puts in an empty raid and so does Jang Kun Lee.
Arjun Deshwal comes back empty raid and Pardeep Narwal does the same.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Athul MS gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal, in his DO OR DIE raid, gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
U MUMBA 12-7 PATNA PIRATES
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal. SUPER TACKLE!
Mumbai's Sandeep Narwal and then Panta's Hadi Oshtorak come back empty-handed.
Sandeep Narwal gets a bonus and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Sandeep Narwal again puts in an empty raid.
Jang Kun Lee fails in the DO OR DIE raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal, in his DO O DIE raid, gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid and so does Athul MS.
U MUMBA 9-5 PATNA PIRATES
U Mumba won the Toss and opted for the choice of court, meaning Patna Pirates will be raiding first.
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Surinder Singh. Pardeep Narwal registers 700 successful raids in PKL.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid and then Rohit Baliyan gets a bonus point.
Jang Kun Lee again puts in an empty raid.
Athul MS gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal is successful in the DO OR DIE raid as Fazel Atrachali pulled his jersey.
Rohit Baliyan is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak buthe managed a bous point.
U MUMBA 3-5 PATNA PIRATES
U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar
DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal
Our today's lineup is all set to bag a victory on the Ahmedabad mat! ✌🏻😊#UMumba #MeMumba #VivoProKabaddi #HowsTheJosh #Mumboys #MatchDay pic.twitter.com/zj1Mf0Sl9o— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) August 16, 2019
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Yeh rahe aaj ke humare 7⃣ veer Pirates, jo jeet ke iraade ke saath mat par karenge dangal. 💪#PirateHamla #MUMvPAT pic.twitter.com/QQo6ST5QLm— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) August 16, 2019
In head-to-head contests, U Mumba have won on 7 occasions, whereas Patna Pirates have won 4 times. One game has been tied between U Mumba and Patna Pirates.
What will happen when two 💪 defenders collide in #MUMvPAT? Nothing short of a blockbuster, of course!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 16, 2019
Catch it all as #VIVOProKabaddi takes centre stage at 7 PM, tonight, on Star Sports and Hotstar.#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/10e3huRJq0
In the first match of the night, U Mumba face Patna Pirates. This is the penultimate game of the Ahmedabad leg.
Who will come up on top? Mumbai or Patna?
Both @U_Mumba and @PatnaPirates see room for improvement in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 - they battle tonight for a place in the top 6⃣. Here's a sneak peek into #MUMvPAT: https://t.co/T6x7gSqZFx— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 16, 2019
Catch the action from 7 PM tonight, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/ptGRHbyxrM
U Mumba face Patna Pirates in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba have found it difficult to build momentum this season and recently followed up a 12-point home victory against Gujarat Fortunegiants with a slender loss to Bengal Warriors in their previous game. Despite playing without their most successful raider Abhishek Singh in the last match, the team found a new hero in Arjun Deshwal, who scored his maiden Super 10 against Bengal Warriors to prove that he can deliver for the team.
He was well backed by the defence, which scored 10 tackle points led by Surinder Singh’s four tackle points performance. However, the team was unable to find a successful second raider in the game, which ultimately cost them.
They will hope that Deshwal continues to deliver in the same way to lead the attack against a strong Patna Pirates defence. ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali’s battle with Pardeep ‘Record-Breaker’ Narwal will be another important duel in the contest and could even decide the outcome.
Us: How's the josh?
ME MUMBA fan army: 🗣️ Sky-high, Sir!
Armed with painted faces, drums and cheers, the #MeMumba fan army packed the Dome at NSCI to cheer @U_Mumba on.
Want to be a part of this ultimate fan experience? Just visit https://t.co/uKvP3ohxMP to sign up. pic.twitter.com/4YD3VonuLv
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 16, 2019
Patna Pirates snapped a three-match losing streak against UP Yoddha by picking up a 21-point victory in their final home match. Their talisman Pardeep has been finding form and delivered for the team in their previous match with a Super 10.
However, the biggest find for the team in that game was Neeraj Kumar, who led the defence with eight tackle points. He provided able support to the team’s highest tackle points scorer Jaideep on a night where the other Corner Hadi Oshtorak failed to open his account.
If Oshtorak can also deliver against U Mumba, the Patna Pirates defence could make things tricky for Abhishek and company. Monu has also been an impact player for Patna Pirates off the bench so far and he’ll want to continue to impress in the coming match as well.
-
