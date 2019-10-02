LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai Eye Sealing Playoffs Spot

News18.com | October 2, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, hosts Haryana Steelers go against Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue.

U Mumba will look to cement their spot in the playoffs with a win over Patna Pirates. U Mumba are virtually into the playoffs already but will want to secure their spot with back-to-back wins in Panchkula. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are out of the playoffs race already and will only want to go on a spree of wins and end the season on a high note. U Mumba have an 8-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 2, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

It is Pardeep 'Record-breaker' Narwal vs 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali in Panchkula today. While Pardeep's raiding prowess in exemplary, Atrachali's defence is remarkably strong. Who will come out on top today?

Oct 2, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 6

Tied: 1

Lost: 12

Win Rate: 31.57%

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Neeraj Kumar

Oct 2, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

U Mumba Form Guide:

Played: 19

Won: 10

Tied: 1

Lost: 8

Win Rate: 52.63%

Best Raider: Abhishek Singh

Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali

Oct 2, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

U Mumba have an 8-4 head-to-head advantage against Patna Pirates. The two teams have also played out a tie. With the just to seal a playoffs spot, U Mumba will look to the history to inspire them to another win.

Oct 2, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in the first game of matchday 61 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on matchday 61.

U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in Panchkula. (Photo Credit: PKL)

U Mumba have already defeated Patna Pirates once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp. Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates' at times indecisive defence on their toes. Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates' chances of a win fall significantly.



Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top scoring raider this season continually changing. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there. He will expect nothing less than 100 per cent from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.
