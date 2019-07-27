Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Mumbai Leads Pune 11-9

Read More

Catch all the live updates from thematch between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog.in the first game of matchday 7 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. In the second game of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors at the same venue.As the action moves to Mumbai, U Mumba will lock up against Puneri Paltan and hope to start off their campaign at home on a positive note. The match will also see Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar lead his team out against U Mumba - a side with which he spent five seasons as a player and won the Pro Kabaddi title back in Season 2. Historically, U Mumba have had the better of Puneri Paltan, as Mumbai have beaten Pune on 8 off their 14 past meetings, whereas Pune have been victorious in 5 games. One game between the two ended in a tie.