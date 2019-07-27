Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Mumbai Leads Pune 11-9

Event Highlights
As the action moves to Mumbai, U Mumba will lock up against Puneri Paltan and hope to start off their campaign at home on a positive note. The match will also see Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar lead his team out against U Mumba - a side with which he spent five seasons as a player and won the Pro Kabaddi title back in Season 2. Historically, U Mumba have had the better of Puneri Paltan, as Mumbai have beaten Pune on 8 off their 14 past meetings, whereas Pune have been victorious in 5 games. One game between the two ended in a tie.
Abhishek Singh is successful in the DO OR DIE raid, Girish Maruti Ernak is out.
And that brings us at the end of the first half. Mumbai will start the second half with the first raid and Pune just down to two defendfers.
U MUMBA 11-9 PUNERI PALTAN
Its half-time in #MUMvPUN and the score is 11-9 in favour of @U_Mumba!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 27, 2019
Stay tuned to Star Sports and Hotstar for LIVE action from the second half of the tie!#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi
It's neck and neck so far.
Dong Geon Lee fails in his Do OR DIE raid!
U MUMBA 2-4 PUNERI PALTAN
P.S. First time Anup Kumar has come to Mumbai with rivals Pune.
Guess who’s making a return to a very familiar territory.— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) July 27, 2019
.
.#BhaariPaltan #puneripaltan #gheuntak #pune #VivoProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/PKgBJcpoA9
U Mumba Squad:
RAIDERS: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, Gaurav Kumar, Navneet, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar
DEFENDERS: Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harsh Vardhan, Anil, Harendra Kumar, Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Mohit Balyan and Sandeep Narwal
The #Mumboys will strive towards excellence tonight. #HowsTheJosh#UMumba #MeMumba #Mumboy #VivoProKabaddi #MahaDerby pic.twitter.com/4fQO4Pz5px— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) July 27, 2019
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
Join the #paltan with your roars! Comment with a 🦁 below and show your support! #gheuntak #bhaaripaltan #MUMvPUN #puneripaltan #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/uh30X8E1vw— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) July 27, 2019
U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in the 'Maha' derby in Mumbai! Who will walk away with the win tonight?
Both @U_Mumba and @PuneriPaltan have their walls built up high!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 27, 2019
But while one will endure, the other will fall.
To see who amongst the two stays strong, watch the #MahaPanga, LIVE only on Star Sports & Hotstar from 7 PM!#IsseToughKuchNahi #MUMvPUN #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/jBDSQgBm4G
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is scheduled to attend the opening day of the Mumbai leg as U Mumba and Puneri Paltan clash in the 'Maharashtra Derby'.
Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 27, 2019
Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/JJQi9I8zs1
PKL moves on from Hyderabad to Mumbai! And it a 'MAHA' day. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan!
Preparing for the big clash tomorrow. This is how dreams are built! #Mumbai let’s do this..#UMumba #MeMumba #Mumboy #VivoProKabaddi #HowsTheJosh pic.twitter.com/JD0ZdmbBME— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) July 26, 2019
U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi league (Photo Credit: PKL)
Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors".
With a win and a loss in their kitty from the first two matches, U Mumba will look to make full use of their home leg, starting with a win against Puneri Paltan on Saturday.
Abhishek Singh has been the star man for U Mumba in the raiding department, racking up 17 raid points in two outings, including a Super 10 against Telugu Titans. South Korean Dong Geon Lee gave a good account of himself in U Mumba's last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be eager to establish himself as a strong support to Abhishek as the season progresses.
In defence, ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali has been the side’s best defender with six tackle points from two matches but will be looking to up his game even further with the home support in Mumbai cheering the team on.
It's time for the #MahaDerby! Only few hours left before we take on @U_Mumba tonight 7.30 p.m. onwards!
.
.
.#BhaariPaltan #puneripaltan #gheuntak #pune #VivoProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi @ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/o48o96yPBs
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) July 27, 2019
As for Puneri Paltan, they came up short against Haryana Steelers in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 but will be looking to redeem themselves with a victory over U Mumba on Saturday.
Raider Pawan Kadian put on a solid display in the last match, scoring a Super 10 and in defence, Shubham Shinde was impressive against Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan fans will hope the likes of Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh can hit their stride against U Mumba on Saturday.
The match will also mark a special occasion for Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar, who started his Pro Kabaddi career with U Mumba and spent five seasons with the team. Anup will be hoping to get his first-ever victory as a coach against the team he led to a title in Season 2.
-
26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka SL vs BAN 314/850.0 overs 223/1041.4 oversSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
-
24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England ENG vs IRE 85/1023.4 overs 207/1058.2 oversEngland beat Ireland by 143 runs
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)