Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Pune: Mumbai, UP in a Battle of Top 6

On matchday 49, U Mumba take on UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Pune. This is a battle between two teams who are fighting to stay in the top 6 of the league standings and it is expected to be a spicy contest.

UP Yoddha have a slender 3-2 edge over U Mumba in their head-to-head record and both teams will look to fight hard to have an effect of that record. While Mumbai will want to close the gap, UP will look to increase that advantage.

Even though UP Yoddha are known more for their raiding prowess, today against U Mumba they are going to have a serious defensive tussle as Nitesh Kumar comes up against 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali.

While the #Mumboys would like to get closer to a #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 Playoffs spot, @UpYoddha will not be an easy challenge.



Here's why: https://t.co/l3E7089FcS



Stay tuned to Star Sports & Hotstar for all the #MUMvUP action, tonight, 7 PM onwards. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/Y0YDVfptTq — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 18, 2019

U Mumba's recent positive run of results was halted by Bengal Warriors in their previous game which they lost in spite of a valiant fightback. Arjun Deshwal was brilliant in raiding and scored 14 raid points for his side in that match, while Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points. However, the rest of the team could only manage 8 points between themselves with the team's leading raider this season, Abhishek Singh, accounting for 3 of them. Their defence, which has the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh failed to make a big impact. They will, however, be itching to get going again and live up to their billing against an in-form UP Yoddha attack.UP Yoddha continued their impressive run on Monday which has seen them lose only one of their previous seven matches. The highlight of their victory was the way in which multiple players stepped up and delivered in their previous match to ensure the raiding and tackling responsibilities were evenly distributed. Though the team's lead raider, Shrikant Jadhav, top-scored with 9 points, Rishank Devadiga contributed well with points to his name while Surender Gill scored 7. Skipper Nitesh Kumar looked in good touch as he scored three tackle points. The team will hope to maintain this balance in their play as they look to maintain their hold over the fifth position in the season 7 standings.