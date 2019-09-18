Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Pune: Mumbai, UP in a Battle of Top 6

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba and UP Yoddha will take on each other in the first game of matchday 49 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the second game of the night, home team Puneri Paltan face Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.
UP Yoddha, who made their way to top 6 with a win over Jaipur, will look to continue their winning run while U Mumba will want to reclaim the fifth spot on PKL 2019 standings. UP Yoddha have a slender 3-2 edge over U Mumba in their head-to-head record and both teams will look to fight hard to have an effect of that standing.
Sep 18, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
Even though UP Yoddha are known more for their raiding prowess, today against U Mumba they are going to have a serious defensive tussle as Nitesh Kumar comes up against 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali.
Aaj Sultan ka chalega zor ya #YoddhaHum machayenge shor?
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 15
Won: 8
Tied: 2
Lost: 5
Win Rate: 53.33%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Sep 18, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)
Here is U Mumba’s performance sheet from season 7.
Played: 15
Won: 7
Tied: 1
Lost: 7
Win Rate: 46.67%
Best Raider: Abhishek Singh
Best Defender: Fazel Atrachali
Sep 18, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have a slender 3-2 edge over U Mumba in their head-to-head record and both teams will look to fight hard to have an effect of that record. While Mumbai will want to close the gap, UP will look to increase that advantage.
On matchday 49, U Mumba take on UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Pune. This is a battle between two teams who are fighting to stay in the top 6 of the league standings and it is expected to be a spicy contest.
U Mumba take on UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
U Mumba's recent positive run of results was halted by Bengal Warriors in their previous game which they lost in spite of a valiant fightback. Arjun Deshwal was brilliant in raiding and scored 14 raid points for his side in that match, while Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points. However, the rest of the team could only manage 8 points between themselves with the team's leading raider this season, Abhishek Singh, accounting for 3 of them. Their defence, which has the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh failed to make a big impact. They will, however, be itching to get going again and live up to their billing against an in-form UP Yoddha attack.
UP Yoddha continued their impressive run on Monday which has seen them lose only one of their previous seven matches. The highlight of their victory was the way in which multiple players stepped up and delivered in their previous match to ensure the raiding and tackling responsibilities were evenly distributed. Though the team's lead raider, Shrikant Jadhav, top-scored with 9 points, Rishank Devadiga contributed well with points to his name while Surender Gill scored 7. Skipper Nitesh Kumar looked in good touch as he scored three tackle points. The team will hope to maintain this balance in their play as they look to maintain their hold over the fifth position in the season 7 standings.