Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad: Gujarat lead UP 39-18

UP Yoddha, who have never beaten Gujarat Fortunegiants, will be looking for their first-ever win over the Gujrat side. UP will be up against it as Gujarat Fortunegiants will going into the contest confident after an impressive victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. UP Yoddha in their previous three meeting with Gujarat Fortunegiants, have lost twice and managed to tie one game. And as the teams meet in match number 10 of PKL 7, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hoping to continue their impressive run against UP Yoddha, who lost to Bengal Warriors in their season opener.

Having come up short against Bengal Warriors in their first outing of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to get their season up and running with a win in their second match. But going up against a side which finished as runners-up in the last two seasons will present a tough challenge.They will be hoping raider Monu Goyat finds some form and leads their raiding unit, comprising of Surender Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. It will be interesting to see if ace raider Rishank Devadiga takes the mat against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday.In defence, UP Yoddha will look to captain Nitesh Kumar to rally his troops. That said, he will need support from the likes of Amit and Narender if UP Yoddha want a positive outcome from the match.Gujarat Fortunegiants will be full of confidence following a convincing win over Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. They will be eager to register back-to-back wins and replicate the all-round team performance that served them so well against the defending champions.A well-balanced side that doesn't overly rely on any individual, Gujarat Fortunegiants boast several hungry young talents on their roster. Sachin, More G B and Rohit Gulia will be tasked with spearheading Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit while captain Sunil Kumar, along with brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, will look to put on another strong showing in defence.Raider Sonu, who came off the bench to make his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut in the last match, scored five touch points at a strike rate of 100% against Bengaluru Bulls and will be another player to watch out for.