Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad: Gujarat lead UP 39-18

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead UP Yoddha 39-18 in the first game of matchday 6 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. In the second game of the day, Telugu Titans face Patna Pirates at the same venue.
UP Yoddha, who have never beaten Gujarat Fortunegiants, will be looking for their first-ever win over the Gujrat side. UP will be up against it as Gujarat Fortunegiants will going into the contest confident after an impressive victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. UP Yoddha in their previous three meeting with Gujarat Fortunegiants, have lost twice and managed to tie one game. And as the teams meet in match number 10 of PKL 7, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hoping to continue their impressive run against UP Yoddha, who lost to Bengal Warriors in their season opener.
Jul 26, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Superb from Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid, as he gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.
UP's Surender Gill also gets a touch on More G B.
And at the other end, Rohit Gulia gets Surender Gill.
Shrikant Jadhav also Sumit... UP get another point.
Rohit Gulia comepltes a SUPER 10. And in the UP raid, Gujarat get the ALL OUT!
U.P. YODDHA 18-39 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Jul 26, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid fails and is tackled by Sumit.
Parvesh Bhainswal again tackles UP's Azad Singh to the ground.
Sachin too fails as he is tackled to the ground by Amit.
UP's Mohsen Maghsoudlou also does not get any point from his raid.
U.P. YODDHA 13-32 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Jul 26, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Gujarat's More G B tries an expansive move but he is tackled to the ground but Nitesh Kumar.
Monu Goyat also fails, he is tackled by Sunil Kumar.
After an empty raid from Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal gets a Super tackle on Shrikant Jadhav. HIGH 5!
U.P. YODDHA 12-29 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Jul 26, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
Sumit, Rohit Gulia and then Azad Singh return empty-handed.
Rohit Gulia also gets back without a point. In the DO OR DIE, Azad Singh fails as he gets tackled More G B.
Gujarat's Rohit Gulia in his DO OR DIE gets Sumit, Amit and UP are ALL OUT!
U.P. YODDHA 9-26 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Jul 26, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
Rohit Gulia gets to the 100 raid-points mark in PKL and he is the fastest to get there.
Monu Goyat is unsuccessful ins his raid as More GB return empty.
As Shrikant Jadhav tries his luck on the mat, Parvesh Bhainswal tackles him to the ground.
U.P. YODDHA 9-19 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan
DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
ALL-ROUNDERS: Pankaj, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Shazid Hossain and Vinod Kumar
Having come up short against Bengal Warriors in their first outing of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to get their season up and running with a win in their second match. But going up against a side which finished as runners-up in the last two seasons will present a tough challenge.
They will be hoping raider Monu Goyat finds some form and leads their raiding unit, comprising of Surender Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. It will be interesting to see if ace raider Rishank Devadiga takes the mat against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday.
In defence, UP Yoddha will look to captain Nitesh Kumar to rally his troops. That said, he will need support from the likes of Amit and Narender if UP Yoddha want a positive outcome from the match.
Gujarat Fortunegiants will be full of confidence following a convincing win over Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. They will be eager to register back-to-back wins and replicate the all-round team performance that served them so well against the defending champions.
A well-balanced side that doesn't overly rely on any individual, Gujarat Fortunegiants boast several hungry young talents on their roster. Sachin, More G B and Rohit Gulia will be tasked with spearheading Gujarat Fortunegiants' raiding unit while captain Sunil Kumar, along with brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, will look to put on another strong showing in defence.
Raider Sonu, who came off the bench to make his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut in the last match, scored five touch points at a strike rate of 100% against Bengaluru Bulls and will be another player to watch out for.