Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru: Bengal Look to Beat UP Again

UP Yoddha will be hoping that Shrikant Jadhav carries his form from their last game into the clash against Bengal Warriors. With both Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga ruled out of their previous game due to injury, Jadhav rose to the challenge of being their main raider with a team-high 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan.UP Yoddha will want Jadhav to maintain his fine form, while also hoping that Goyat and Devadiga can give them an extra edge by returning to the side. If the trio of Jadhav, Goyat and Devadiga can get going and produce the goods, they're certain to pose massive threats to any opposition defence. Their defence, meanwhile, will need to be a bit more careful in their execution and decision-making.Sumit has been their best defender in this campaign and is their leading tackle points scorer by some distance. Captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh though will want to be more consistent and make bigger contributions in defence.Bengal Warriors have already beaten UP Yoddha in convincing fashion once this season and they'll be looking to do the double over them on Sunday. With skipper Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan, who scored a Super 10 in their last outing, both in good form; coach BC Ramesh is likely to settle for nothing less than maximum points.One of the few teams to consistently score raid points in abundance this year, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh is another individual who's delivered points in crucial moments for Bengal Warriors. Their defence has also been difficult to play against with the experienced Jeeva Kumar marshalling his troops.Jeeva along with Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have stamped their authority on most opposition raiding units, and they'll want to continue doing the same on Sunday. Rinku, in fact, has been the pick of the defenders in their last few games and heads into the contest after registering a High 5.