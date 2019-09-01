LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru: Bengal Look to Beat UP Again

News18.com | September 1, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors in the first game of matchday 36 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the second game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls face Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.

UP Yoddha will be eyeing back-to-back wins when they go up against Bengal Warriors. Despite not being in the top 6 at the moment, UP Yoddha aren't that far off the playoff spots and can move up the table quickly with a few good results. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, are in a good position to secure a semi-final spot and they'll be looking to beat UP Yoddha for the second time in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 to further strengthen their position.
Sep 1, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde

DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile

Sep 1, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
 

UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh

DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar

Sep 1, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Form -

Played: 11

Won: 6

Tied: 2

Lost: 3

Win rate: 54.55%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Rinku Narwal

Sep 1, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)
 

UP Yoddha Form -

Played: 11

Won: 4

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win rate: 36.36%

Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav

Best Defender: Sumit

Sep 1, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests Bengal Warriors have had the better of UP Yoddha, win three wins as compared to just 1 loss. 3 between the two though have ended in ties.

Sep 1, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha face Bengal Warriors in match number 69 and the first game of the night in Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)

UP Yoddha will be hoping that Shrikant Jadhav carries his form from their last game into the clash against Bengal Warriors. With both Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga ruled out of their previous game due to injury, Jadhav rose to the challenge of being their main raider with a team-high 15 raid points against Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddha will want Jadhav to maintain his fine form, while also hoping that Goyat and Devadiga can give them an extra edge by returning to the side. If the trio of Jadhav, Goyat and Devadiga can get going and produce the goods, they're certain to pose massive threats to any opposition defence. Their defence, meanwhile, will need to be a bit more careful in their execution and decision-making.

Sumit has been their best defender in this campaign and is their leading tackle points scorer by some distance. Captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh though will want to be more consistent and make bigger contributions in defence.

Bengal Warriors have already beaten UP Yoddha in convincing fashion once this season and they'll be looking to do the double over them on Sunday. With skipper Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan, who scored a Super 10 in their last outing, both in good form; coach BC Ramesh is likely to settle for nothing less than maximum points.

One of the few teams to consistently score raid points in abundance this year, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh is another individual who's delivered points in crucial moments for Bengal Warriors. Their defence has also been difficult to play against with the experienced Jeeva Kumar marshalling his troops.

Jeeva along with Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have stamped their authority on most opposition raiding units, and they'll want to continue doing the same on Sunday. Rinku, in fact, has been the pick of the defenders in their last few games and heads into the contest after registering a High 5.
