Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: UP Leads Bengaluru 33-29

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha leads Bengaluru Bulls 33-29 in the second match of matchday 20 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Bengal Warriors took on Telugu Titans in the first match of the day, at the same venue.
After their narrow loss against Haryana Steelers on Sunday, Bengaluru Bulls have the opportunity to bounce back immediately when they take on UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha have won just one of their opening six matches in Pro Kabaddi season 7 and will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games that featured two ties and a loss. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, were edged out by Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will be keen to bounce back quickly.
Aug 12, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Sumit and Sachin Kumar.
Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets takcled by Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Sachin Kumar puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 33-29 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
UP's Mohsen Maghsoudlou gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sumit.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mahender Singh
Pawan Sehrawat picks up a bonus.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Ashu Singh. He completes his SUPER 10!
UP YODDHA 30-26 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh and UP's Monu Goyat put in empty raids.
After Mohit Sehrawat gets back empty-handed, UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
In his DO OR DIE raid, Sumit Singh gets tackled by Amit but not before a bonus point.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Saurabh Nandal gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Shrikant Jadhav. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
UP YODDHA 27-21 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
UP's Mohsen Maghsoudlou also puts in an empty raid.
Mohit Sehrawat and Shrikant Jadhav put in empty raids.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Sumit Singh gets a touch on Mohsen Maghsoudlou.
Shrikant Jadhav, in his DO OR DIE raid, gets tacked by Mahender Singh not before he picks up a bonus point.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Monu Goyat.
Pawan Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
Monu Goyat again puts in an empty raid.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Rohit Kumar is tackled but a defender also went out in the lobby.
Mohsen Maghsoudlou, in the DO OR DIR raid, gets a bonus and a touch on Aman.
Pawan Sehrawat is tackled by Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 20-18 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
UP's Surender Gill gets tackled by Aman.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Amit.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sumit.
UP YODDHA 15-15 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
UP's Monu Goyat comes back empty-handed.
Pawan Sehrawat again gets a bonus point.
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets hounded out and Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
UP YODDHA 13-13 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Shrikant Jadhav.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sumit.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.
Surender Gillis tackled by Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat and then Shrikant Jadhav put in empty raids.
Mohit Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sumit.
Monu Goyat gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Shrikant Jadhav is successful as Saurabh Nandal steps out of bound.
UP YODDHA 9-10 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Pawan Sehrawat.
Then Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Monu Goyat puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar fails as UP get a SUPER TACKLE.
Monu Goyat gets touches on Pawan Sehrawat and Aman.
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a bonus point.
Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Mohit Sehrawat also gets back without a point.
Monu Goyat gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
UP YODDHA 5-8 BENGALURU BULLS
Aug 12, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss and select the choice of court
UP's Monu Goyat fails, gets tackled by Pawan Sehrawat.
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
Aug 12, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar
Aug 12, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls Form -
Played: 6
Won: 4
Tied: 0
Lost: 2
Win rate: 66.66%
Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat
Best Defender: Mahender Singh
Aug 12, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Form -
Played: 6
Won: 1
Tied: 2
Lost: 3
Win rate: 16.66%
Best Raider: Monu Goyat
Best Defender: Sumit
Aug 12, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
In the head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls have had the better of UP Yoddha on 5 occassions as opposed to just one loss.
Aug 12, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of the night. who will come up on top... will it be the Yoddhas from UP or the Bulls of Bengaluru? Only time will tell.
UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha will want their raiders to raise their game and get among the points, having endured a relatively quiet season so far. Their trio of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga have had a slow start to the season. Monu has been their most prolific scorer so far, while Shrikant has also enjoyed his moments.
UP Yoddha, though, will want more consistent performances from the duo as well as Devadiga, who recently returned to the team from an injury. On the defensive front, their Left Corner Sumit has been a rock and is the team's leading tackle points scorer. Skipper Nitesh Kumar has had his moments in defence as well, but like their raiders, he too will be looking to find consistency.
After a narrow defeat on Sunday, the defending champions will be raring to return to the mat against UP Yoddha, who are seeking just their second win of the season. Skipper Rohit Kumar registered 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi in the last match and seems to be hitting top gear as the season progresses. His raiding partner Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat will be looking to improve on his previous performance, which by his lofty standards was a bit on the quiet side.
Bengaluru Bulls' defence, meanwhile, has been solid for most of the season, but they will be looking to iron out the last-minute lapses that cost them the previous match. Mahender Singh will target a much better display after not opening his account in the last game and he will require support from the likes of Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal, if Bengaluru Bulls are to thwart the threat of UP Yoddha's potent raiding trident.