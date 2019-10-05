Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi in Noida: UP 43-26 Delhi

Event Highlights
UP Yodhha will look to stay strong in the race to playoffs when they face Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg. Jaipur Pink Panthers winning on Friday means UP will have to fight for the playoffs berth and they will want to continue the momentum that has seen them win seven of their last eight matches. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after losing to Bengal Warriors in their previous match. UP Yoddha lead Dabang Delhi 3-1 in their head-to-head record. LIVE STREAMING
Shrikant raids for UP and gets a bonus and a touch on Pratik Patil.
Neeraj Narwal then raids for Delhi and takes out Ashu Singh.
Meraj then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.
Shrikant raids for UP again and takes out Pratik.
Meraj goes to raid for Delhi but is tackled down by Sumit.
UP Yoddha 31-17 Dabang Delhi
Monu Goyat raids for UP and takes out Neeraj Narwal.
Meraj Sheykh then goes to raid for Delhi, gets a bonus point and takes out Nitesh.
Monu raids for UP and takes out Mohit to get his Super 10.
Meraj goes to raid for Delhi as the last man standings, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Nitesh.
UP Yoddha 27-15 Dabang Delhi
Neeraj Narwal makes an empty raid for Delhi after which Monu Goyat comes on for UP and takes out Sombir.
UP have made the best of the string of changes that Dabang Delhi have brought in today and go into the break with a 10-point lead.
UP Yoddha 22-12 Dabang Delhi
20' Ek aur point ke saath hua first half ka ant!— U.P. YODDHA (@UpYoddha) October 5, 2019
UP 22-12 DEL#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #GMR #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi #UPvDEL
Aman Kadian raids for Delhi and Sumit once again gets that ankle hold to tackle him down.
Surender Gill raids for UP and gets a running touch on Sumit.
Meraj Sheykh then raids for Delhi and gets a kick touch on Monu Goyat.
Shrikant Jadhav comes on to raid for Delhi and takes out Pratik Patil.
UP Yoddha 21-12 Dabang Delhi
Meraj Sheykh raids for Delhi and Ashu makes an error in the cover defence as he goes for an advanced tackle that Meraj easily gets out of.
Surender Gill and Meray Sheykh then make empty raids for UP and Delhi, respectively.
Monu Goyat then raids for UP and as Mohit tries to dash him out, he uses his shoulder to force himself into the defender and gets a touch over the line.
UP Yoddha 18-11 Dabang Delhi
Shrikant Jadhav comes on to raid for UP and takes out Sumit.
Meraj Sheykh then makes an empty raid for Delhi after which Monu raids for UP and takes out Aman Kadian.
Neeraj Narwal then raids for Delhi but is tackled down by Nitesh Kumar.
Shrikant Jadhav then goes to raid for UP and steps into the lobby without getting a touch.
UP Yoddha 17-10 Dabang Delhi
Meraj Sheykh makes an empty raid but immediately Sumit comes in to raid and Meraj was not even back at his position and he is tapped out. This is brilliant from Sumit!
Neeraj Narwal then makes an empty raid for Delhi after which Monu Goyat also raids empty for UP.
Neeraj then goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and Nitesh self-outs himself while he gets out of the hold of Surender and Ashu for a three-point raid.
UP Yoddha 14-9 Dabang Delhi
Shrikant Jadhav makes the raid for UP and Sombir absolutely bullies him down.
Meraj Sheykh and Surender Gill make empty raids.
Sumit Kumar comes on to raid for Delhi but is tackled down by Sumit with a brilliant ankle hold.
Monu Goyat raids for UP and easily takes out Balram.
UP Yoddha 13-6 Dabang Delhi
Monu Goyat raids for UP Yoddha and takes out Meraj Sheykh. Big blow to Dabang Delhi.
Neeraj Narwal goes for Delhi in the do-or-die raid but is chain-tackled down by Surender Gill. Delhi have just three men on the mat now.
Surender Gill goes to raid for UP Yoddha and is Super-tackled down by Sombir.
UP Yoddha 4-3 Dabang Delhi
In the absence of Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh begins the match for Dabang Delhi and he immediately takes out the big danger Sumit.
Monu Goyat then raids first for UP Yoddha and gets a toe touch on Mohit.
Shrikant Jadhav raids for UP and he ventures deep and as the clock was running down, he charges towards the right corner and takes out Balram.
UP Yoddha 2-1 Dabang Delhi
Sumit has been a handful for all opposition teams in the UP Yoddha defence and has the most number of tackles in do-or-die raids. How will he do today?
This baby-faced assassin strikes when the stakes are highest! 😎— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 5, 2019
Watch Sumit put on a defensive display for his 🏠 crowd.
⚔: #UPvDEL
⏳: Tonight, from 7 PM
📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/swGaq0A03P
UP Yoddha's defence will have their task cut out as Naveen Kumar chases a record-breaking 19th consecutive Super Raid. If he gets to the number today, he will have the most number of Super 10s in a season.
Attention! 📢 Naveen Express now halting at @UpYoddha Junction!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 5, 2019
Will the young superstar continue his dominance over the Yoddha defence?
Find out:
⚔: #UPvDEL
⏳: From 7 PM
📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/ERJqxEQSEq
UP Yoddha starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Amit, Surender Gill, Monu Goyat, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.
Watch: A grand welcome at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex!#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #GMR #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi #UPvDEL pic.twitter.com/hot5vyjWyZ— U.P. YODDHA (@UpYoddha) October 5, 2019
UP Yoddha lead Dabang Delhi 3-1 in their head-to-head record. The match is important to win for both teams as UP are looking to stay strong in playoffs race while Delhi want to keep hold of their top spot.
.@UpYoddha are a team on a mission as they go into #UPvDEL in search of a win to cement their position in the playoffs.— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 5, 2019
Here's what you need to know about tonight's fixture: https://t.co/vYBy4Sbh1l
⌛️: 7 PM
📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/viEfXjWaBt
UP Yoddha take on Dabang Delhi in Noida. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha are aiming to become one of only two teams, alongside Bengal Warriors, to qualify beyond the league stage in the past three campaigns. Their recent winning form has come at the back of the starry performance from raider Shrikant Jadhav. He has solidified his spot as the lead raider with consistent performances throughout the campaign and the past eight matches have seen him score 76 raid points at an average of 9.5 per game with three Super 10s. He and rookie Surender Gill have carried the bulk of the raiding load and the duo has performed exceedingly well for UP Yoddha.
.@UpYoddha are a team on a mission as they go into #UPvDEL in search of a win to cement their position in the playoffs.
Here's what you need to know about tonight's fixture: https://t.co/vYBy4Sbh1l
⌛️: 7 PM
📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/viEfXjWaBt
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 5, 2019
Their defence, like last season, has been stellar so far. While skipper Nitesh Kumar has had a good campaign, the star on the defensive side has been Left Corner Sumit, who is currently on pace to finish the campaign as one of the season's leading tackle point scorers. With the defence and offence working in tandem, UP Yoddha are one of the most in-form and balanced outfits in the league, and Dabang Delhi KC will have their work cut out on Saturday.
Dabang Delhi succumbed to just their third defeat of the season against Bengal Warriors in their previous outing and, while results elsewhere have since confirmed their spot in the semi-final, they need to win aganst UP Yoddha to keep a hold on their top spot. Raider Naveen Kumar extended his unprecedented run of Super 10s to 18 and another one against UP Yoddha will see him break the record for the most Super 10s in a campaign (19), held jointly by him and Pardeep Narwal.
Their defence had a rare off night against Bengal Warriors as they could muster just six tackle points - their lowest this season - and veterans Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal will be aiming to put in a better showing against UP Yoddha. Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda could opt to test his bench strength against a formidable foe and give opportunities to the likes of Meraj Sheykh and Saeid Ghaffari, who have seen their playing time diminish over the past few matches.
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
30 Sep, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan PAK vs SL 305/750.0 overs 238/1046.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
-
21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs BAN 138/720.0 overs 139/619.0 oversBangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
-
22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India IND vs SA 134/920.0 overs 140/116.5 oversSouth Africa beat India by 9 wickets
-
20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs ZIM 155/820.0 overs 156/319.3 oversZimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets