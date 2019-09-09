Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Kolkata: UP Look to Continue Winning Run

UP Yoddha lost their earlier clash against Gujarat Fortunegiants this season in convincing fashion but will head into Monday's game with a positive mindset and winning momentum. Shrikant Jadhav has been their star player in recent weeks and it is his raiding that has been the difference in their last few matches. Thrust into the role of main raider in a team boasting of Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga in their ranks, Shrikant has thrived as the side's primary attacker and is one of the in-form players in the league.Once Goyat returns from injury and Devadiga finds his rhythm, UP Yoddha's attacking trio will be difficult for any defensive unit to contain. Their defence also looks like a settled unit with skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit dictating the play. Sumit has been a revelation this year and, along with his captain, has made UP Yoddha a feared defensive setup.Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will take confidence from the fact that they have never been beaten by UP and they will be hoping to add more momentum to their resurgence, which has seen them lose just one of their past four games. The return of Sachin Tanwar has come as a welcome boost to their raiding unit in recent matches. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has had to carry most of the responsibility in attack for the two-time finalists through the season. But Sachin's return from injury has seen some of that pressure being shared.More GB is another player who is capable of getting raid points and is known to deliver in crunch situations. After a few uncharacteristic games defensively, Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence seems to be back to its imperious best. That said, skipper Sunil Kumar and Cover Parvesh Bhainswal will be looking for more consistency going into the business end of the campaign. With plenty of all-rounder support in the team, it will be up to Sunil and Parvesh to organise and guide them on the mat.