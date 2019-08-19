LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: Jaipur Look to Consolidate Top Spot

News18.com | August 19, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second game of of matchday 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. In the first game of the night, U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in ominous form and will look to extend their lead at the top of the league standings as they take on UP Yoddha, who are placed second-last in the table. UP, who have won only two of their eight matches so far, will want to turn this campaign around with an upset against the Panthers. Jaipur lead UP 2-1 in their head-to-head record.
Aug 19, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

Nitin Rawal goes for a raid and takes out Amit. But next raid, Shrikanth Jadhav goes for the raid and easily takes out Vishal. The scores are back level here.

UP Yoddha 3-3 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 19, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav goes for UP's raid and he takes out Amit and Deepak Hooda. His foot movement was extremely good and that's a good raid for UP. They are equal in this.

UP Yoddha 2-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 19, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

Deepak Niwas Hooda goes for Jaipur's first raid and he gets two points immediately. He takes out Nitesh Kumar and Amit. What a start for Jaipur here, this is the sign of confidence.

UP Yoddha 0-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aug 19, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Here is the starting line-up of Jaipur Pink Panthers as they take on UP Yoddha: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal Lather, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull and Pavan TR.

Aug 19, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Here is UP Yoddha's starting line-up against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Nitesh Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit Sangwan and Amit Narwal.

Aug 19, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

A look into the training of Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have had a brilliant season so far and will look to continue the momentum.

Aug 19, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers’s performance chart for the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 so far.

Played: 7

Won: 6

Tied: 0

Lost: 1

Win Rate: 85.71%

Best Raider: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Aug 19, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

Here is how UP Yoddha have performed in Pro Kabaddi 2019 so far.

Played: 8

Won: 2

Tied: 2

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 25%

Best Raider: Monu Goyat

Best Defender: Sumit

Aug 19, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Up Yoddha are depending on Sumit to get those tackles right. Here's some highlights from his previous performance.

Aug 19, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

In their current head-to-head record, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight 2-1 advantage over UP Yoddha. With their current form, Jaipur will look to increase that lead in the record while UP have the huge task of stopping the in-form table toppers.

Aug 19, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha face the formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second game of matchday 26. In the first match, U Mumba and Haryana Steelers face off.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: Jaipur Look to Consolidate Top Spot
UP Yoddha will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)

UP Yoddha's star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit. In defence, Left Corner Sumit has been a revelation and currently leads the team in tackle points with 26, which is also the joint third-highest tally in the league. Captain Nitesh Kumar has also had decent campaign so far, but his tackle strike rate of 48.64 per cent is something that the Right Corner will look to address in the upcoming matches.

UP Yoddha currently sit six points off the final playoffs spot and while they've played just over a third of their matches, they will want to stay as close as possible to those top six spots and not fall too far behind and find themselves in a difficult position towards the latter stages of the campaign.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the most consistent sides in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and currently sit atop of the standings with one point more than Dabang Delhi KC. In Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the most in-form players in the league leading their offence and defence, respectively. Hooda ranks fifth in the league in average raid points per game (7.86), while Dhull leads the league in tackle points (30).

Apart from these two stalwarts, players like Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Deepak Narwal have also made timely contributions to Jaipur Pink Panthers' success so far. The league leaders have been denied a win just once this season and another victory on Monday will see them set the franchise record for their best start to a Pro Kabaddi campaign, surpassing the current record all the way back from Season 1.
