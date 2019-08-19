Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: Jaipur Look to Consolidate Top Spot

Event Highlights
Jaipur Pink Panthers are in ominous form and will look to extend their lead at the top of the league standings as they take on UP Yoddha, who are placed second-last in the table. UP, who have won only two of their eight matches so far, will want to turn this campaign around with an upset against the Panthers. Jaipur lead UP 2-1 in their head-to-head record.
Here is the starting line-up of Jaipur Pink Panthers as they take on UP Yoddha: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal Lather, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull and Pavan TR.
Presenting the starting lineup of the #PantherSquad against @UpYoddha#RoarForPanthers #PantherSquad #Panthers #TopCats #Kabaddi #JaipurPinkPanthers #ProKabaddi #JaiHanuman #PKL #LePanga #StarSports #VIVOProKabaddi #UPvJAI pic.twitter.com/XmZzKvU674— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) August 19, 2019
Here is UP Yoddha's starting line-up against Jaipur Pink Panthers: Nitesh Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit Sangwan and Amit Narwal.
2 big changes 😮— UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 19, 2019
In: Rishank, Surender
Out: Monu, Mohsen#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #UPvJAI pic.twitter.com/BSPauLWGQR
A look into the training of Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have had a brilliant season so far and will look to continue the momentum.
The #PantherSquad is ready for the Chennai leg as we play two matches in three days.— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) August 19, 2019
Catch a sneak peek of the training right here.#RoarForPanthers #PantherSquad #Panthers #TopCats #Kabaddi #JaipurPinkPanthers #ProKabaddi #JaiHanuman #PKL #LePanga #StarSports #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/4VTInY8zqY
Up Yoddha are depending on Sumit to get those tackles right. Here's some highlights from his previous performance.
Kya aaj phirse 'Super Sumit' dikhayenge apne tackles se jalwa?#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #UPvJAI pic.twitter.com/Z5xobfFZUz— UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 19, 2019
UP Yoddha will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha's star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit. In defence, Left Corner Sumit has been a revelation and currently leads the team in tackle points with 26, which is also the joint third-highest tally in the league. Captain Nitesh Kumar has also had decent campaign so far, but his tackle strike rate of 48.64 per cent is something that the Right Corner will look to address in the upcoming matches.
UP Yoddha currently sit six points off the final playoffs spot and while they've played just over a third of their matches, they will want to stay as close as possible to those top six spots and not fall too far behind and find themselves in a difficult position towards the latter stages of the campaign.
To beat the formidable @JaipurPanthers in #UPvJAI, @UpYoddha will have to put on a #SaansRokSeenaThok performance! 💪— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 19, 2019
Will Nitesh Kumar's men rise to the challenge?
Find out in tonight's #VIVOProKabaddi clash, LIVE from 8:30 PM, on Star Sports & Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/o5LAVUnIWU
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the most consistent sides in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and currently sit atop of the standings with one point more than Dabang Delhi KC. In Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the most in-form players in the league leading their offence and defence, respectively. Hooda ranks fifth in the league in average raid points per game (7.86), while Dhull leads the league in tackle points (30).
Apart from these two stalwarts, players like Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Deepak Narwal have also made timely contributions to Jaipur Pink Panthers' success so far. The league leaders have been denied a win just once this season and another victory on Monday will see them set the franchise record for their best start to a Pro Kabaddi campaign, surpassing the current record all the way back from Season 1.
