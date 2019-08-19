Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai: Jaipur Look to Consolidate Top Spot

To beat the formidable @JaipurPanthers in #UPvJAI, @UpYoddha will have to put on a #SaansRokSeenaThok performance! 💪



UP Yoddha's star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit. In defence, Left Corner Sumit has been a revelation and currently leads the team in tackle points with 26, which is also the joint third-highest tally in the league. Captain Nitesh Kumar has also had decent campaign so far, but his tackle strike rate of 48.64 per cent is something that the Right Corner will look to address in the upcoming matches.UP Yoddha currently sit six points off the final playoffs spot and while they've played just over a third of their matches, they will want to stay as close as possible to those top six spots and not fall too far behind and find themselves in a difficult position towards the latter stages of the campaign.Jaipur Pink Panthers have been one of the most consistent sides in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and currently sit atop of the standings with one point more than Dabang Delhi KC. In Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the most in-form players in the league leading their offence and defence, respectively. Hooda ranks fifth in the league in average raid points per game (7.86), while Dhull leads the league in tackle points (30).Apart from these two stalwarts, players like Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Deepak Narwal have also made timely contributions to Jaipur Pink Panthers' success so far. The league leaders have been denied a win just once this season and another victory on Monday will see them set the franchise record for their best start to a Pro Kabaddi campaign, surpassing the current record all the way back from Season 1.