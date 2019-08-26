LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: UP Lead 16-9 at Half Time

News18.com | August 26, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha lead 16-9 against Puneri Paltan at half time in the second game of matchday 31 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. In the first game of the night, Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.

Puneri Paltan go into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, while UP Yoddha succumbed to defeat on Sunday against league-leaders and home team Dabang Delhi KC. Puneri also hold a 2-1 lead over UP in their head-to-head record, while there has never been a draw between the two teams.
Read More
Aug 26, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

So far so easy for UP Yoddha! Puneri Paltan have been unable to make an impact so far - neither in attack nor in defence. UP, on the other hand, have been tight and Shrikant Jadhav has already picked up eight raid points for them. They have a big lead here.

UP Yoddha 16-9 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

Surender Gill goes for UP's do-or-die raid and Balasaheb Jadhav gets hold of him and pulls him down. The rest of the team arrives for him and Puneri are hanging on by a thin thread here.

UP Yoddha 15-9 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

UP are not letting Puneri breath here. Amit Kumar comes for Pune's do-or-die raid and is dashed out by Ashu Singh. He tries hard to get his hand over the line but is powered off.

UP Yoddha 15-8 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Yet again it is Girish Ernak who leaks away. Shrikant comes for a raid and relies on his speed to get a faint touch on Ernak. Ernak just did not move quicker.

Manjeet goes for the next raid and Sumit gets a leg hold on him and he is brought down by the UP team. UP are pulling away here.

UP Yoddha 14-7 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav goes for a do-or-die UP raid and with just two men on the mat, this was Puneri's chance for  a Super Tackle but instead it was a weak attempt that Shrikant got off extremely easily. It's the first all-out of the match and UP have just raced away!

UP Yoddha 12-6 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

An unnecessary dash attempt from Surjeet Singh on Surender and the UP Yoddha raider has no trouble getting his hand over the line.

However, Manjeet goes next and takes out Ashu Singh in a similar manner. This is staying close.

UP Yoddha 6-5 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Three successful raids from Shrikant and Surender means they have taken out two Pune men and have kept a two-point lead. This is surely a match between equals though.

UP Yoddha 5-3 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

Surender Gill goes for UP's second raid and spent a good deal of time before getting a touch point on Surjeet Singh. He has taken out a vital cog of Puneri's defence.

Shrikant goes for UP's next raid and as Girish Ernak tries to tackle him, he easily gets awy to get a point for him team.

Manjeet next goes for Pune's raid and Amit tries to dash him unnecessary and ends up giving up a point.

UP Yoddha 2-1 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

Shrikant Jadhav begins the match with a raid but UP Yoddha but makes an empty one.

Manjeet goes for Puneri next and he gets back empty-handed as well. A cautious start this from both teams.

UP Yoddha 0-0 Puneri Paltan

Aug 26, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of UP Yoddha as they take on Puneri Paltan: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Amit Narwal.

Aug 26, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Here is the starting 7 of Puneri Paltan as they take on UP Yoddha: Surjeet, Hadi Tajik, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna.

Aug 26, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

Surjeet Singh has been on fire for Puneri Paltan. Can he put up another monstrous performance against UP Yoddha today?

Aug 26, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Rishank Devadiga's output against Dabang Delhi on Sunday was excellent even though the home team edged out. If he can keep this up, UP will be hopeful of beating Puneri.

Aug 26, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

Raiding is going to be top notch in this one! Monu Goyat vs Manjeet. Who will come out triumphant?

Aug 26, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Here is Puneri Paltan’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 9

Won: 3

Tied: 1

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 33.33%

Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite

Best Defender: Surjeet Singh

Aug 26, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.

Played: 10

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 30%

Best Raider: Monu Goyat

Best Defender: Sumit

Aug 26, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan lead UP Yoddha 2-1 in their head-to-head record, while there has never been a tie between the two. Both the teams have all to fight for today.

Aug 26, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan in a clash between the teams from the bottom three of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 standings. Both teams will look to for ascedency here.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: UP Lead 16-9 at Half Time
UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)

While UP Yoddha have lost only three of their last eight outings, they have also tasted victory just thrice. As a result of this mixed bag of performance, they are placed at the 10th spot in the standings. However, a Bengal Warriors victory in Match 60 coupled with a win for UP Yoddha against Puneri Paltan could see them climb into the top six of the standings.

Despite being second-best for most of the match against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday night, they managed to momentarily turn the tide around in a couple of raids, showcasing just how talented their roster is. Raider Monu Goyat struck form and scored his first Super 10 of the season, while Rishank Devadiga came off the bench to deliver a four-point raid that left Dabang Delhi KC with just three men on the mat. If those two can find consistency in the upcoming matches, UP are likely to fare far better in the latter half of the season.

After a less than ideal start to his coaching career, coach Anup Kumar and Puneri Paltan seem to have found their footing as they are enjoying an upturn in fortunes in their past few outings. Pankaj Mohite has emerged as a star in the raiding department, while skipper Surjeet Singh has found form at the right time for Puneri Paltan.

Star raider Nitin Tomar is yet to hit top gear but still continues to consistently provide points for the team. Raider Manjeet, too, has been a steady source of raid points and in defence, veteran Corner Girish Maruti Ernak has showcased his class as well. With everything seemingly falling in place at the right time for Puneri Paltan, they'll settle for nothing less than a victory over UP Yoddha, which could see them close the gap on the playoff spots.
  • 22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    297/10
    96.4 overs
    		 222/10
    74.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 318 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    179/10
    52.1 overs
    		 67/10
    27.5 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    244/10
    90.2 overs
    		 431/6
    115.0 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    240/7
    35.0 overs
    		 256/4
    32.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    ENG vs AUS
    258/10
    77.1 overs
    		 250/10
    94.3 overs
    England drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram