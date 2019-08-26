Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: UP Lead 16-9 at Half Time

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha lead 16-9 against Puneri Paltan at half time in the second game of matchday 31 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. In the first game of the night, Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
Puneri Paltan go into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, while UP Yoddha succumbed to defeat on Sunday against league-leaders and home team Dabang Delhi KC. Puneri also hold a 2-1 lead over UP in their head-to-head record, while there has never been a draw between the two teams.
Aug 26, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
So far so easy for UP Yoddha! Puneri Paltan have been unable to make an impact so far - neither in attack nor in defence. UP, on the other hand, have been tight and Shrikant Jadhav has already picked up eight raid points for them. They have a big lead here.
Surender Gill goes for UP's do-or-die raid and Balasaheb Jadhav gets hold of him and pulls him down. The rest of the team arrives for him and Puneri are hanging on by a thin thread here.
UP Yoddha 15-9 Puneri Paltan
Aug 26, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
UP are not letting Puneri breath here. Amit Kumar comes for Pune's do-or-die raid and is dashed out by Ashu Singh. He tries hard to get his hand over the line but is powered off.
UP Yoddha 15-8 Puneri Paltan
Aug 26, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Yet again it is Girish Ernak who leaks away. Shrikant comes for a raid and relies on his speed to get a faint touch on Ernak. Ernak just did not move quicker.
Manjeet goes for the next raid and Sumit gets a leg hold on him and he is brought down by the UP team. UP are pulling away here.
UP Yoddha 14-7 Puneri Paltan
Aug 26, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav goes for a do-or-die UP raid and with just two men on the mat, this was Puneri's chance for a Super Tackle but instead it was a weak attempt that Shrikant got off extremely easily. It's the first all-out of the match and UP have just raced away!
UP Yoddha 12-6 Puneri Paltan
12' Shrikant Jadhav ne phir haasil kiye do ank. Paltan, all-out!
Here is Puneri Paltan’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 9
Won: 3
Tied: 1
Lost: 5
Win Rate: 33.33%
Best Raider: Pankaj Mohite
Best Defender: Surjeet Singh
Aug 26, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 10
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 5
Win Rate: 30%
Best Raider: Monu Goyat
Best Defender: Sumit
Aug 26, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan lead UP Yoddha 2-1 in their head-to-head record, while there has never been a tie between the two. Both the teams have all to fight for today.
Aug 26, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan in a clash between the teams from the bottom three of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 standings. Both teams will look to for ascedency here.
UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
While UP Yoddha have lost only three of their last eight outings, they have also tasted victory just thrice. As a result of this mixed bag of performance, they are placed at the 10th spot in the standings. However, a Bengal Warriors victory in Match 60 coupled with a win for UP Yoddha against Puneri Paltan could see them climb into the top six of the standings.
Despite being second-best for most of the match against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday night, they managed to momentarily turn the tide around in a couple of raids, showcasing just how talented their roster is. Raider Monu Goyat struck form and scored his first Super 10 of the season, while Rishank Devadiga came off the bench to deliver a four-point raid that left Dabang Delhi KC with just three men on the mat. If those two can find consistency in the upcoming matches, UP are likely to fare far better in the latter half of the season.
After a less than ideal start to his coaching career, coach Anup Kumar and Puneri Paltan seem to have found their footing as they are enjoying an upturn in fortunes in their past few outings. Pankaj Mohite has emerged as a star in the raiding department, while skipper Surjeet Singh has found form at the right time for Puneri Paltan.
Star raider Nitin Tomar is yet to hit top gear but still continues to consistently provide points for the team. Raider Manjeet, too, has been a steady source of raid points and in defence, veteran Corner Girish Maruti Ernak has showcased his class as well. With everything seemingly falling in place at the right time for Puneri Paltan, they'll settle for nothing less than a victory over UP Yoddha, which could see them close the gap on the playoff spots.