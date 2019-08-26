Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in New Delhi: UP Lead 16-9 at Half Time

Shrikant Jadhav goes for a do-or-die UP raid and with just two men on the mat, this was Puneri's chance for a Super Tackle but instead it was a weak attempt that Shrikant got off extremely easily. It's the first all-out of the match and UP have just raced away!

So far so easy for UP Yoddha! Puneri Paltan have been unable to make an impact so far - neither in attack nor in defence. UP, on the other hand, have been tight and Shrikant Jadhav has already picked up eight raid points for them. They have a big lead here.

While UP Yoddha have lost only three of their last eight outings, they have also tasted victory just thrice. As a result of this mixed bag of performance, they are placed at the 10th spot in the standings. However, a Bengal Warriors victory in Match 60 coupled with a win for UP Yoddha against Puneri Paltan could see them climb into the top six of the standings.Despite being second-best for most of the match against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday night, they managed to momentarily turn the tide around in a couple of raids, showcasing just how talented their roster is. Raider Monu Goyat struck form and scored his first Super 10 of the season, while Rishank Devadiga came off the bench to deliver a four-point raid that left Dabang Delhi KC with just three men on the mat. If those two can find consistency in the upcoming matches, UP are likely to fare far better in the latter half of the season.After a less than ideal start to his coaching career, coach Anup Kumar and Puneri Paltan seem to have found their footing as they are enjoying an upturn in fortunes in their past few outings. Pankaj Mohite has emerged as a star in the raiding department, while skipper Surjeet Singh has found form at the right time for Puneri Paltan.Star raider Nitin Tomar is yet to hit top gear but still continues to consistently provide points for the team. Raider Manjeet, too, has been a steady source of raid points and in defence, veteran Corner Girish Maruti Ernak has showcased his class as well. With everything seemingly falling in place at the right time for Puneri Paltan, they'll settle for nothing less than a victory over UP Yoddha, which could see them close the gap on the playoff spots.