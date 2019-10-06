Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in Noida: UP Look for 2nd Win at Home

UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan in the second match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. UP will look to get their second win at home after beating Dabang Delhi on Saturday.

UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan are locked at 2-2 in their head-to-head record. Both UP and Pune are coming into the match at the back of wins and will be confident to get another.



With a win in their first home leg match of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to continue their positive momentum. Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav are in good form at the moment and will be UP Yoddha's biggest threat on Sunday. Surender Gill and Rishank Devadiga are two more options the hosts can fall back upon in attack, if needed. On the defensive front, skipper Nitesh Kumar will be looking to organise his troops and neutralise Puneri Paltan's raiders. Sumit, who's their leading tackle points scorer this season, will also have a major role to play along with Ashu Singh.After a win in their last game, Puneri Paltan will be looking to continue their winning ways. Despite being out of the running for a playoffs spot, Anup Kumar's men produced a memorable performance last time around that saw them beat Telugu Titans in the highest-scoring match in Pro Kabaddi history. They will be hoping for a similar display against UP Yoddha and will need the likes of Manjeet and Surjeet Singh to spearhead the offence and defence, respectively. Manjeet, who has been excellent in defence as well, is their leading raid points scorer this year. He will be hoping for support from the likes of Sushant Sail and Pankaj Mohite, who has been another bright spark for them this year. In defence, Puneri Paltan will need Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna to also make their presence along with their skipper Surjeet.