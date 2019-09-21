Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur: UP Look to Maintain Top 6 Spot

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. In the second game of matchday 52, UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers host Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue.
UP Yoddha were on a five-match winning streak before U Mumba beat them in Pune and against Tamil Thalaivas, UP will aim to get back to winning ways and assert their place in Top 6 of the league standings. Tamil Thalaivas claimed a tie in their previous match after a run of losses and will want to build on that result. UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas are tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head record and have played out three draws. LIVE STREAMING
Sep 21, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Tie is a regular feature for UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas when they take on each other. Will today be different?
Here is Tamil Thalaivas’ performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 17
Won: 3
Tied: 3
Lost: 11
Win Rate: 17.64%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
Sep 21, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Here is UP Yoddha’s performance sheet from season 7 so far.
Played: 16
Won: 8
Tied: 2
Lost: 6
Win Rate: 50.00%
Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav
Best Defender: Sumit
Sep 21, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas are tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head record and have played out three draws. With the Thalaivas pulling off a dramatic draw in their previous game while UP losing in the last one, this makes for an interesting match-up.
Sep 21, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the Jaipur leg as week 10 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 begins.
UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha made their way into the Top 6 on the back of a five-match winning streak. But their run was halted by U Mumba in their previous match, which took some of the wind out of their sails. Rishank Devadiga stepped up as the team's top-scoring raider in that match with nine raid points and he was well-supported by the team's leading raider this season, Shrikant Jadhav.
The duo has been forming a good partnership and will want to continue their good work to test Tamil Thalaivas' defence. Skipper Nitesh Kumar, who had been performing well in the team's recent matches, ended the match without a single tackle point to his name. He and Sumit will have to be at their best if they are to keep 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar from taking the game away from their team.
Tamil Thalaivas' raiders were instrumental in the team's 36-36 tie against Puneri Paltan in their previous game as they managed to score at crucial junctures to keep the match from going too far out of the team's grasp. V Ajith Kumar was exceptional on the night as he scored half the team's points single-handedly and continued his impressive season.
The team's leading raider, 'Showman' Rahu Chaudhari, could manage only three raid points in 11 raids after being tackled five times. The raider will be keen to put this result behind him and return to his best. The team's most experienced defenders - Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh - accounted for only one point between them and will have to perform much better if they are to keep UP Yoddha from getting back to winning ways.