Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP Look for 2nd Win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas face-off in the first match of matchday 15 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers at the same venue.
After a nail-biting tie in their last game, UP Yoddha return to the mat for their clash against Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha have won just one of their four matches this season and will be keen to get another victory under their belt on Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, registered a spirited win against Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will want to keep their winning momentum intact.
Aug 7, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Aug 7, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh
DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar
Aug 7, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Form -
Played: 4
Won: 2
Tied: 0
Lost: 2
Win rate: 50%
Best Raider: Rahul Chaudhari
Best Defender: Manjeet Chhillar
Aug 7, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Form -
Played: 4
Won: 1
Tied: 1
Lost: 2
Win rate: 25%
Best Raider: Monu Goyat
Best Defender: Nitesh Kumar
Aug 7, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have both won only one match so far Pro Kabaddi league season 7 and will be hoping to register their second win of the campaign when they face Tamil Thalaivas.
Coming off an astonishing tied game against the Titans, @UpYoddha go up against @tamilthalaivas who will look for a second consecutive win!
UP Yoddha face Tamil Thalaivas in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
UP Yoddha will be targeting their second win of the campaign after a nerve-wracking tie denied them maximum points in their last match. Coach Jasveer Singh will be demanding more from his players, who, on their day are capable of playing any opposition off the mat.
As far as their raiding unit goes, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have proven their ability time and again in the past and will want to make their presence felt in the ongoing season as well. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will be eager to lead by example and set the standards for the likes of Amit, Sumit and Narender to follow.
Tamil Thalaivas will be buoyant about their prospects against UP Yoddha having scripted a brilliant come-from-behind victory in their last game. Rahul ‘Showman’ Chaudhari, who picked up a Super 10 in that match, will want to continue his fine form this season, while skipper Ajay ‘Iceman’ Thakur will look to compliment him in attack.
Their defence will be led by the effervescent Manjeet Chhillar, who has enjoyed quite a lot of success already in this campaign and is their leading tackle point scorer. Besides Manjeet, the experience of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are also valuable assets to possess in any defence.