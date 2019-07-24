Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi 13-12 Telugu at Half Time

Event Highlights
Siddharth Desai, the emerging player of season 6, has so far failed to shine for Telugu Titans and they will be hoping for the raider to find his form if they are to get their campaign going. Telugu will also need Rajnish to keep up with his good form, having won 11 raid points for the team so far. For Delhi, Naveen Kumar will be the leading raider after shining in the previous season. He will be supported in the attack by all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and raider Chandran Ranjit.
Naveen Kumar gets a point right at the end of the first half to give Dabang Delhi a 13-12 lead against Telugu Titans at half time. This has been an extremely competitive half and both teams have played a levelled game. Naveen has been the star for Delhi while Suraj has shone for Telugu.
#HYDvDEL has been a 🎢 affair so far with both teams on 🔝of their game.
This 💥 #VIVOProKabaddi clash.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled down once again in a do-or-die raid. Excellent play from Delhi there, they built the pressure on Siddharth and went for a safe tackle when he was completely in the radar.
Next raid, Suraj makes a mistake and Delhi get another point. Telugu now have both their best raiders on the bench.
Telugu Titans 9-11 Dabang Delhi
We are just few minutes away from live action from Hyderabad as Telugu Titans takes on Dabang Delhi.
The stage is set. Hyderabad is ready to welcome Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.
#BuraNaManoDilliHai #VIVOProKabaddi #PKLSeason7 #DabangDelhiKabaddiClub #DabangDelhi #TeluguTitans #DELvsHYD #ProKabaddiLeague #Season7
Here is how Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will line-up for the match today.
Telugu Titans starting 7: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C. Arun, Suraj Desai, Amit Kumar, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj
Dabang Delhi starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have absolutely drubbed UP Yoddha in what was the first match of the season for both teams. While it was UP Yoddha, who started the match better, Bengal grew into this and then absolutely raced. Bengal even executed three all-outs on UP to beat them 48-17.
Here is the entire squad of Dabang Delhi KC. They have five raiders, 10 defenders and three all-rounders in their arsenal.
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir
ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay
Here is the entire squad of Telugu Titans. They have eight raiders, seven defenders and two all-rounders in their arsenal.
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
It's Vishal Bhardwaj vs Vishal Mane as Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi. While Bhardwaj has played half the matches that Mane has, their numbers are pretty equal and it should be a tight contest.
Jab naam Vishal ho, toh #VIVOProKabbadi ke mat par naam roshan karna banta hai! 😎
When it comes to a defensive showdown, #IsseToughKuchNahi!
Telegu Titans have so far suffered 25-31 and 26-39 losses against U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively, and will look to gain some momentum in their new campaign with a win against Dabang Delhi. For Delhi, this will be their first match of season 7 after reaching the playoffs for the first time last season.
Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi go head to head in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Telugu are also in dire need of ironing their defence. Vishal Bhardwaj has looked sharp for them so far but he needs C. Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani to find their stride in order to form a formidable defence. Delhi boast of a formidable defence and will hope their trio of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane can click together for them.
Telugu Titans hold a massive 8-1 advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record. Despite their slow start, Telugu will look to maintain their stranglehold on Delhi and get their campaign started.
-
