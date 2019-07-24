Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi 13-12 Telugu at Half Time

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Telegu Titans 13-12 at half time with both the teams playing an extremely competitive game so far. Naveen Kumar has starred for Delhi while Suraj Desai has impressed for Telugu. Telugu are in search of their first win of the season after losing their first two matches. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will look to begin the new season with a victory.Siddharth Desai, the emerging player of season 6, has so far failed to shine for Telugu Titans and they will be hoping for the raider to find his form if they are to get their campaign going. Telugu will also need Rajnish to keep up with his good form, having won 11 raid points for the team so far. For Delhi, Naveen Kumar will be the leading raider after shining in the previous season. He will be supported in the attack by all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and raider Chandran Ranjit.