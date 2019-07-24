LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi 13-12 Telugu at Half Time

News18.com | July 24, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi lead Telegu Titans 13-12 at half time with both the teams playing an extremely competitive game so far. Naveen Kumar has starred for Delhi while Suraj Desai has impressed for Telugu. Telugu are in search of their first win of the season after losing their first two matches. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will look to begin the new season with a victory.

Siddharth Desai, the emerging player of season 6, has so far failed to shine for Telugu Titans and they will be hoping for the raider to find his form if they are to get their campaign going. Telugu will also need Rajnish to keep up with his good form, having won 11 raid points for the team so far. For Delhi, Naveen Kumar will be the leading raider after shining in the previous season. He will be supported in the attack by all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and raider Chandran Ranjit.
Jul 24, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar has his jersey pulled and manages to get a point for Delhi, what a night this is turning out to be for him. He has won maximum points for Delhi today.

Telugu Titans 17-18 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar gets another touch point and Delhi are turning on the heat here. But Siddharth Desai then goes for a raid and he gets a bonus point and a touch point. Super stuff.

Telugu Titans 17-15 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

Sheykh gets super-tackled for the second time and Telugu take the lead again. This match is swinging like a pendulum.

Telugu Titans 14-13 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar gets a point right at the end of the first half to give Dabang Delhi a 13-12 lead against Telugu Titans at half time. This has been an extremely competitive half and both teams have played a levelled game. Naveen has been the star for Delhi while Suraj has shone for Telugu.

Jul 24, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

Amit Kumar comes up with a brilliant super tackle to win two points for Telugu Titans. Sheykh bit more than he could chew over there and Delhi paid the price of that. It's back level.

Telugu Titans 11-11 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai gets tackled down once again in a do-or-die raid. Excellent play from Delhi there, they built the pressure on Siddharth and went for a safe tackle when he was completely in the radar.

Next raid, Suraj makes a mistake and Delhi get another point. Telugu now have both their best raiders on the bench.

Telugu Titans 9-11 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

Error from Abozar Mighani this time around and Dabang Delhi have drawn level here. This match is turning out to be extremely tight. Good, solid play from both teams.

Telugu Titans 9-9 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar goes for Delhi in a do-or-die raid and Vishal Bhardwaj makes the mistake of trying to tackle him. Bhardwaj is now resigned to the bench while Naveen has closed the gap.

Telugu Titans 9-8 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai seems to have picked up the energy from his brother Suraj. He is raiding smart today, using the lobbies to good effect. Dabang Delhi are struggling at the moment. They are just four men against a full-strength Telugu side on the mat.

Telugu Titans 9-7 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Suraj Desai is on fire! What his brother Siddharth could not do in the past two matches, he is doing it today. Excellent raiding points from him.

Telugu Titans 7-6 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal, brilliant from the man on the right corner. Desai was tentative and the pressure got to him.

Next raid, Dabang Delhi get a raid point.

Telugu Titans 4-6 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

Vishal Mane and Siddharth Desai's clash of heads, they both receive treatment and they are alright.

Telugu Titans 3-3 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Suraj Desai, on his debut, goes for the first raid for Telugu Titans and gets two touch points. A brilliant start for Telugu.

Telugu Titans 2-0 Dabang Delhi

Two raids later, Dabang Delhi get a bonus point and get Delhi on the scoreboard.

Telugu Titans 2-1 Dabang Delhi

Jul 24, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

We are just few minutes away from live action from Hyderabad as Telugu Titans takes on Dabang Delhi.

Jul 24, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Here is how Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will line-up for the match today.

Telugu Titans starting 7: Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardan, C. Arun, Suraj Desai, Amit Kumar, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj

Dabang Delhi starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal

Jul 24, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have absolutely drubbed UP Yoddha in what was the first match of the season for both teams. While it was UP Yoddha, who started the match better, Bengal grew into this and then absolutely raced. Bengal even executed three all-outs on UP to beat them 48-17.

Read all about the match here.

Jul 24, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Here is the entire squad of Dabang Delhi KC. They have five raiders, 10 defenders and three all-rounders in their arsenal.

RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Jul 24, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Here is the entire squad of Telugu Titans. They have eight raiders, seven defenders and two all-rounders in their arsenal.

RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai

DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj

ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan

Jul 24, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

It's Vishal Bhardwaj vs Vishal Mane as Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi. While Bhardwaj has played half the matches that Mane has, their numbers are pretty equal and it should be a tight contest.

Jul 24, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

Telegu Titans have so far suffered 25-31 and 26-39 losses against U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively, and will look to gain some momentum in their new campaign with a win against Dabang Delhi. For Delhi, this will be their first match of season 7 after reaching the playoffs for the first time last season.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC in Hyderabad: Delhi 13-12 Telugu at Half Time
Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi go head to head in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Telugu are also in dire need of ironing their defence. Vishal Bhardwaj has looked sharp for them so far but he needs C. Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani to find their stride in order to form a formidable defence. Delhi boast of a formidable defence and will hope their trio of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane can click together for them.

Telugu Titans hold a massive 8-1 advantage over Dabang Delhi in their head-to-head record. Despite their slow start, Telugu will look to maintain their stranglehold on Delhi and get their campaign started.
