Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal Shines in Patna Pirates' Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Fortunegiants

Greater Noida: Pardeep Narwal was the star performer for Patna Pirates once against as they won a thriller against Gujarat Fortunegiants 39-33 in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Saturday. More GB put in a brilliant all-round performance for Gujarat Fortunegiants and almost finished with a double of a Super 10 and a High 5 but fell just one tackle point short.

Gujarat were on top of Patna for most part of the match but the Pirates started gaining momentum towards the end and in the last one minutes, Patna turned the match on its head to walk away with the win.

Sonu and Rohit Gulia gave Gujarat Fortunegiants a bright start but Pardeep helped Patna Pirates level the score at 5-5 in the fourth minute. Patna Pirates then took the lead through Pardeep but consecutive Super Tackles, first on Pardeep and then Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, helped Gujarat Fortunegiants fight back.

More GB followed that up with four successful raids and a Super Tackle on Pardeep with three minutes left in the first half to keep Gujarat Fortunegiants ahead. Gulia added another raid point to his kitty from there as Gujarat Fortunegiants took a 19-14 lead at halftime.

Another successful raid by More early in the second half paved the way for a Patna Pirates All-out via Rohit Gulia's two-point raid. This gave Gujarat Fortunegiants an 11-point advantage. Pardeep reached his Super 10 just three minutes later, cutting the deficit to 7 points and, three more successful raids later, inflicted the All-out back on Gujarat Fortunegiants to give his team a one-point lead.

The following minutes stayed close as Gujarat Fortunegiants sent Pardeep packing through Pankaj's tackle to take the lead, but Maghsoudlou's two-point raid wrestled the lead back to Patna Pirates just moments later. Jaideep's successful tackle on Gulia brought Pardeep back on the mat and the 'Record-Breaker' immediately made good use of the revival to get a touch on Ruturaj Koravi and extend Patna Pirates' lead.

Parvesh Bhainswal's tackle on Pardeep with just two minutes left to play seemed to have won the match for Gujarat Fortunegiants, but Jang Kun Lee came in to replace Purna Singh and immediately picked up a touch to revive his skipper and level the scores at 33-33.

Maghsoudlou's strong Ankle Hold on More, followed by Pardeep's two-point raid, all but sealed it for Patna Pirates from there and Monu's tackle on Pankaj as the clock ran down helped the team inflict an All-out on Gujarat Fortunegiants and walk away with a six-point win.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.