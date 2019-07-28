Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat Stars as Bengaluru Bulls Beat U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pawan Sehrawat turned the match on its head single-handedly as Bengaluru Bulls edged out U Mumba 30-26.

IANS

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat Stars as Bengaluru Bulls Beat U Mumba
Pawan Sehrawat got a super 10 as Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Mumbai: Riding on a terrific raid performance by Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba by 30-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 match in Mumbai on Sunday.

The match was built as the battle between Bengluru's Sehrawat and U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali and it was the raider who came out on top.

The home side displayed a strong performance in their home stadium against Puneri Paltan and was more than ready to face Bengaluru, against whom they have their second best record with 10 victories. However, Sehrawat got a Super 10 and single-handedly flipped the table for Bengaluru as they sneaked their way through victory.

Strong performances by Arjun Deshwal and Atrachali went in vain as some unforced errors towards the end cost them the match.

Things started to even out when the previous match's super-sub Deshwal from U Mumba was called out of bounds after a review by Bengaluru. Bengaluru took the lead by the 11th minute but Atrachali's men covered the lead by the 14th minute.

Meanwhile, Sehrawat got his 300th raid point in the form of a sneaky back kick on Atrachali. The game continued to shift from one team to the other as the first half ended with Bengaluru leading 13-11.

U Mumba carried some momentum in the second half after they got Bengaluru all-out in the 24th minute to take the lead from Bengaluru to 16-13.

Sehrawat made an immediate comeback as he flipped over a diving Sandeep Narwal's back to cross the mid-line. Sehrawat had to keep his persona at side as he played cautiously with no help from his fellow raiders, while U Mumba's Deshwal continued to prove himself as more than just a one-match wonder as he got six touch points in the game.

Sehrawat made a strong raid as he got Narwal and danger man Deshwal in his 37th minute raid to inch closer to U Mumba with the score reading 23-22. It was an unforced error by Rohit Baliyan when he was the last man on the mat for U Mumba as he entered the lobby without a touch which inferred an all-out on U Mumba.

Bengaluru held on to the slender lead in the end and edged out U Mumba with the score reading 30-26 in their favour.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram