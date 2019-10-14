Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: Bengaluru Beat UP 48-45 in Extra-time

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 HIGHLIGHTS, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddha 48-45 in extra-time in the first eliminator of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. U Mumba face Haryana Steelers in the Eliminator 2 at the same venue.
Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will battle UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs. In their two meetings this season, UP Yoddha emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 35-33 the first time before beating the defending champions 45-33 in the final game of the league stage. LIVE STREAM
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets tackled by Sumit. High 5!
UP's Surender Gill gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touchues on Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Amit. SUPER RAID!
Monu Goyat gets a bonus and a touch on Ankit.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat. UP are ALL OUT!!
Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Amit Sheoran. SUPER 10!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 45-48 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga gets touches on Pawan Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal.
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar is tackled by Sumit.
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh gets a touch on Surender Gill
Shrikant Jadhav is tackled by Amit Sheoran.
UP YODDHA 39-38 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Surender Gill gets a touch on Ankit.
UP YODDHA 36-36 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a touch on Nitesh Kumar.
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill. SUPER 10! UP are ALL OUT!
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Surender Gill.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Ashu Singh, Amit.
Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point.
UP YODDHA 35-36 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Shrikant Jadhav also puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Sumit.
Shrikant Jadhav in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh.
Sumit Singh gets a touch on Amit.
Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
UP YODDHA 34-27 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Monu Goyat. SUPER TACKLE!
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Sigh gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar. SUPER TACKLE! High 5!
Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
UP YODDHA 32-25 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
UP's Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Amit.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Sumit Singh gets a touch on Sumit.
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.
Surender Gill gets a bonus point but is tackled by Rohit Kumar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Amit.
Monu Goyat gets a bonus point.
UP YODDHA 26-24 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat doesn't get a point
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Rohit Kumar.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Shrikant Jadhav.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sumit.
Rishank Devadiga gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
UP YODDHA 23-20 BENGALURU BULLS
UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Ashu Singh.
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Rohit Kumar.
UP YODDHA 20-17 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus point.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!
Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar too comes back empty-handed.
Surender Gill and Rohit Kumar put in empty raids.
Surender Gill in the DO OR DIE raid doesn't get a point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Nitesh Kumar, Narender. UP are ALL OUT!
UP YODDHA 19-15 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
UP's Rishank Devadiga puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets tackled by Sumit.
Surender Gill gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and touches on Sumit, Amit, Ashu Singh. SUPER RAID!
Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sachin Kumar.
UP YODDHA 16-10 BENGALURU BULLS
Oct 14, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
UP have started well and pulled ahead of Bengaluru, as the trio of Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav and Surender Gill combined well to raid the opposition's half with better success than the lone exploits of Pawan Sehrawat.
After struggling to find form early in the campaign, raider Shrikant Jadhav came into his own in the second half of the season and emerged as U.P. Yoddha's best raider with 139 raid points to his name. His best performance of the season came against Puneri Paltan in Match 61, where he scored 15 points and led his team to victory.
While Shrikant has been the team's lead raider, the likes of rookie Surender Gill and the experienced Rishank Devadiga have provided good support throughout the season, having scored 66 and 64 raid points respectively.
Oct 14, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Best Defender - Mahender Singh
For the third season running, Left Cover Mahender Singh has been the team's most successful defender. He has scored 55 tackle points in 19 appearances this season, with his best performance coming against Telugu Titans in Match 31, where he finished with 7 tackle points.
Corner duo Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have combined to score 100 tackle points this season and are one of the most potent Corner combinations in the league. Bengaluru Bulls' defence is especially good in Super Tackle situations and has managed 26, which is the fourth-most this season.
Oct 14, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Best Raider – Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Reigning Most Valuable Player Pawan Sehrawat delivered another incredible campaign which saw him set a new league stage record of 308 raid points, as he led Bengaluru Bulls to the playoffs. He is currently on a run of 10 straight matches with a Super 10, which includes his 39-point performance against Haryana Steelers.
The rest of the raiding unit has failed to impress this season. Skipper Rohit Kumar finished the league stage with just 88 raid points, while Sumit Singh has scored 48 in his limited opportunities. Bengaluru Bulls will hope that Rohit and Sumit can up their game in the playoffs and provide some support to their talisman Sehrawat.
Oct 14, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha Best Defender - Sumit
UP Yoddha's strength this season has been their defence and Left Corner Sumit has been the star of that unit. The rookie defender has the third-most tackle points this season and has been in brilliant form throughout the campaign.
His partner on the other side, Right Corner Nitesh Kumar has also had a tremendous campaign and is trailing his teammate by just two tackle points on the leaderboard. Given the duo's performances, it is no surprise that U.P. Yoddha are the league's second-best defensive unit with 246 tackle points to their name, and they will be a key competent in determining how far the team goes in the playoffs.
Oct 14, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha league stage record (W-L-T): 13-7-2
Bengaluru Bulls league stage record (W-L-T): 11-10-1
Oct 14, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first eliminator of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
UP Yoddha face Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Eliminator I (Photo Credit: PKL)
The Winner of PKL 2019 First Eliminator will meet Dabang Delhi on October 16, Wednesday in the semi-finals clash.
Passion, drama, thrill, excitement, intensity... we're running out of adjectives to use for the #VIVOProKabaddiPlayoffs!
After starting the season with just three wins in their opening 10 matches, UP Yoddha found themselves in a spot of bother in the league stages. However, they rallied back to win 10 of their remaining 12 matches and picked up 52 points out of a possible 60 to finish third in the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings and qualify for the playoffs for the third season running.
The defending champions started the season brightly with four wins in five matches but followed that up with two wins in the next seven. They managed four wins and a tie in their subsequent seven matches to qualify for the playoffs but finished the campaign with two straight losses to Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha.