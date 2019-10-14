Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 2 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Mumbai Beat Haryana 46-38

Oct 14, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Mumbai Best Defender - Fazel Atrachali

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali has truly lived up to his moniker in Season 7, leading the U Mumba defence from the front. He is just 5 tackle points shy of his most successful season as a defender and it could just be a matter of one game for him to get there. Fazel is currently the most successful defender in Season 7 with has 78 tackle points at an average of 3.31.

The Iranian has found strong support in defence from Sandeep Narwal (51 tackle points) in the opposite Corner and Surinder Singh (48 tackle points) in the Covers, making U Mumba one of only two playoffs teams with 3 defenders in the top 20 tackle point scorers of the season.