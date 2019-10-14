Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 2 LIVE SCORE, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Mumbai Face Haryana For Spot in Semi-final

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 2 LIVE SCORE, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 2 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. U Mumba face Haryana Steelers in the second eliminator of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. UP Yoddha faced Bengaluru Bulls in the Eliminator 1 at the same venue.
U Mumba will battle Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs. The two teams have an even head-to-head record in Season 7 with either side winning one of their previous two encounters. Haryana Steelers had a 30-27 victory in Match 49 while U Mumba won 39-33 in Match 130. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Oct 14, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
Mumbai's Abhishek Singh puts in an empty raid.
Haryana's Vinay puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Vikas Kale.
Vinay gets touches on Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko.
Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Vikas Kale.
Vikas Kandola puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Vinay.
Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sandeep Narwal put in empty raids.
U MUMBA 7-7 HARYANA STEELERS
Oct 14, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
U Mumba won the toss and selected the choice of court
Haryana's Vikas Kandola gets a bonus point.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus point.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a bonus point and touches on Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko.
Abhishek Singh gets a bonus point.
Vikas Kandola is tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Athul MS gets a bonus point.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
U MUMBA 5-4 HARYANA STEELERS
Oct 14, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Mumbai Best Defender - Fazel Atrachali
'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali has truly lived up to his moniker in Season 7, leading the U Mumba defence from the front. He is just 5 tackle points shy of his most successful season as a defender and it could just be a matter of one game for him to get there. Fazel is currently the most successful defender in Season 7 with has 78 tackle points at an average of 3.31.
The Iranian has found strong support in defence from Sandeep Narwal (51 tackle points) in the opposite Corner and Surinder Singh (48 tackle points) in the Covers, making U Mumba one of only two playoffs teams with 3 defenders in the top 20 tackle point scorers of the season.
Oct 14, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
Haryana Best Raider - Vikash Kandola
Vikash Kandola's contributions have been instrumental to the side's victories this season with the raider contributing 178 of their 460 raid points. This already makes Season 7 his most successful season yet in terms of raid points scored. He also has the highest Not-Out percentage of his career this season at 79.89%. With 6 Super Raids and 10 Super 10s to his name, Kandola will be eager to reach the 200-raid point mark in his upcoming matches.
Haryana Steelers also boast of a well-balanced raiding unit with two raiders having more than 100 raid points in the season already and Prashanth Kumar Rai not far behind on 82. The flexibility this provides coach Rakesh Kumar in attack give Haryana Steelers a huge edge.
Oct 14, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Mumbai Best Raider - Abhishek Singh
Though U Mumba owed some of their early inconsistency to the lack of one main strike raider, Abhishek Singh soon came to the fore and assumed that role with his first 100-raid point season. Scoring 8 Super 10s and 135 raid points at an average of 7.1, the raider has peaked at the right time for U Mumba.
Though the team does not have the same second raider contributing consistently, they have a slew of talented raiders in Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and, the more recently seen Ajinkya Kapre, who can turn the game on its head in a matter of a few raids.
Oct 14, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
U Mumba league stage record (W-L-T): 12-8-2
Haryana Steelers league stage record (W-L-T): 13-8-1
Oct 14, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)
U Mumba will take on Haryana Steelers in eliminator 2 in Pro Kanaddi playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
U Mumba face Haryana Steelers in PKL Eliminator I (Photo Credit: PKL)
The Winner of PKL 2019 First Eliminator will meet Bengal Warriors on October 16, Wednesday in the semi-finals clash.
After a slow start to their season, where they were unable to get even two wins on the trot, U Mumba found their feet towards the end of the season and come into the playoffs on the back of a run of four games without defeat. Their 26-point victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 68 remains their biggest win this season.
Haryana Steelers went on a seven-match unbeaten streak once their talisman Vikash Kandola returned to the team and took a comfortable position in the league standings. However, they faced some uneven form after that as they were unable to stitch together a run of even two successive victories in their next seven matches. This sat them finish fifth on the table in spite of their early surge.