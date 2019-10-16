Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Beat Bengaluru 44-38

Oct 16, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vishal Mane.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point and takes out Vijay.

Pawan takes out Naveen in his next raid.

Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and takes out Mahender and Mohit Sehrawat.

Pawan raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Chandran Ranjit.

Sumit raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravinder Pahal.

Vijay makes an empty and Delhi have reached the final.

Bengaluru Bulls 38-44 Dabang Delhi