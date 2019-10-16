Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Beat Bengaluru 44-38

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the first semi-final of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to reach the final. Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in Semi-final 2 at the same venue.
Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls have been defeated in the semi-final as Naveen Kumar put up another Super 10 performance for Dabang Delhi as they marched to the final on the back of another calculated and solid performance in Semi-final 1 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs. Dabang Delhi led Bengaluru Bulls from the off and never let that lead slip as they inflicted three all-outs to take the win. Dabang Delhi remain undefeated against Bengaluru Bulls in Season 7. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 16, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and takes out Vishal Mane.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point and takes out Vijay.
Pawan takes out Naveen in his next raid.
Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and takes out Mahender and Mohit Sehrawat.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Chandran Ranjit.
Sumit raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravinder Pahal.
Vijay makes an empty and Delhi have reached the final.
Naveen Kumar raids for Delhi and takes out Amit Sheoran.
Sumit Singh raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen goes to raid and takes out Mahender Singh.
Bengaluru Bulls 32-41 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar raids for Delhi and takes out Saurabh Nandal.
Naveen raids for Delhi again and Sandeep tries to tackle him but he gets away.
Sumit Singh gets a bonus point for Bengaluru.
Naveen goes to raid for Delhi and as he steps into the lobby withut get a touch and it's a Super-tackle point for Bengaluru.
Rohit Kumar raids for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but gets tackled down by Joginder Narwal.
Bengaluru Bulls 31-36 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Meraj Sheykh raids for Delhi and is tackled down by Sandeep.
Pawan then raids for Bengaluru and takes out Ravinder Pahal.
Vijay then raids for Delhi and takes out Rohit Kumar.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru but is tackled down by Anil Kumar.
Bengaluru Bulls 26-33 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Pawan makes a 2-point raid as he takes out Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point for Delhi.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and gets tackled down by Chandran Ranjit.
Naveen Kumar raids for Delhi and is tackled down by Sumit Singh.
Sumit Singh raids for Bengaluru and is tackled down by Vijay.
Bengaluru Bulls 24-31 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
Banty raids for Bengaluru Bulls and gets tackled down by Vishal Mane.
Naveen Kumar is super-tackled by Mahender Singh.
Super 10 for Pawan Sehrawat! He raids for Bengaluru and takes out Anil Kumar.
Chandran Ranjit raid for Delhi and takes out Sandeep.
Bengaluru Bulls 21-28 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
A ghastly mistake from Naveen! With three Bengaluru men on the mat, he tries too hard to get a touch point and does not comes back into his own half within the stipulated 30 seconds and it's a Super tackle point for Bengaluru.
With both teams being cautious after that, they go into the break with Delhi leading 26-18.
Naveen looks disappointed with himself for the mistake but he is patted by his coach and teammates to get over it.
Chandran Ranjit makes an empty raid fro Delhi after which Sumit Singh comes on for Bengaluru and despite getting tackled down, he tries a dubki to get his hand over the line but is stopped by Delhi just in time.
Naveen Kumar goes for Delhi in their do-or-die raid and this time, he is tackled down and since there were only three Bengaluru men, it's a Super tackle and Bengaluru get two points.
Rohit Kumar goes to raid for Bengaluru, gets a bonus point but is tackled down with brute force.
Bengaluru Bulls 16-26 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Pawan Sehrawat gets another bonus for Bengaluru after which Chandran Ranjit makes an empty raid for Delhi.
Pawan goes again and gets another bonus point. He is keeping Bengaluru in the game.
Super 10 for Naveen Kumar! He goes for the Delhi raid and two men try to tackle him but he easily gets his hand over the line. Stupendous from the man whose form has brought Delhi to the semi-final.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru and is tackled down but Bengaluru also get a point.
Bengaluru Bulls 13-24 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar gets a bonus point for Bengaluru after which Naveen Kumar goes to raid for and with his usual jumping movements, gets a solid touch point. Bengaluru have been reduced to four men now.
Rohit goes to raid for Bengaluru once more and is desperate to get a touch point in order to revive a teammate but instead, it's a brlliant tackle down from Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen raids for Delhi and as Bengaluru attempt to tackle him, he gets his hand over the line, leaving Bengaluru with just a man.
Sumit Singh makes the last raid for Bengaluru and is tackled down. Just the start Delhi wanted!
Bengaluru Bulls 10-21 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Naveen makes an empty raid for Delhi after which Pawan comes on to raid for Bengaluru and gets an easy touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen goes to raid again for Delhi and just gets a smart bonus point and comes back into his half.
Pawan goes to raid for Bengaluru and tries to venture deep in an attempt to get a touch point but Anil Kumar gets a leg hold on him to tackle him down.
Vijay raids for Delhi and gets a touch point.
Bengaluru Bulls 8-14 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawar then goes to raid and gets a toe touch and a point.
Neveen then raids and get a flying touch point.
Super Raid from Rohit Kumar! He gets a bonus point and two touch points as Bengaluru keep trying to get back in the semi-final.
Bengaluru Bulls 7-11 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar goes to raid with just two men on the mat for Bengaluru and he is tried to be tackled, he gets away with ease.
Rohit Kumar raids for Bengaluru as the last man standing but gets tackled down and it's the first all-out of the match.
Bengaluru Bulls 3-9 Dabang Delhi
Oct 16, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit begins Semi-final 1 as he raids for Dabang Delhi and gets a quick touch point.
Pawan Sehrawat then gets a point for Bengaluru before Naveen Kumar comes on for Delhi and gets two points.
Pawan raids for Bengaluru again and is tackled down. Naveen then goes again for Delhi and after spending some good time, gets a touch point.
This is going to be a raiding battle when Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) and Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) go up against each other on the mat. For this would be a raider's delight, the defence that manages to outdo the other might end up taking the tie.
Best Raider – Pawan Kumar Sehrawat: Pawan is currently the leading raid point scorer of the season with 321 points, compared to 302 for Pardeep Narwal and 268 for his opponent for today, Naveen Kumar. He was on song for Bengaluru Bulls against UP Yoddha in the Eliminator, scoring 20 raid points, nine more than the next best raider.
Best Defender – Mahender Singh: Bengaluru Bulls’ defence has been their major weakness this season but Mahender has been their sole bright light and is the only Bengaluru defender to feature in the top 10 defenders of the season with 58 tackle points from 20 matches.
Oct 16, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Top Players
Best Raider – Naveen Kumar: Naveen now holds the record for most consecutive Super 10s in PKL with 9 consecutive Super 10s. In total, he has 20 Super 10s to his name. In 21 appearances, Naveen has undoubtedly been Delhi’s main man.
Best Defender – Ravinder Pahal: Veteran Ravinder has enjoyed another outstanding campaign for Dabang Delhi, finishing the league campaign as the team’s leading tackle point scorer with 59 in 21 appearances.
Oct 16, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi have defeated Bengaluru Bulls once this season while the other match between the two ended in a thrilling tie. While Dabang Delhi would look to continue their unbeaten record against the Bulls, Bengaluru would want to get their first win over Delhi this season and have a chance to defend their PKL title.
Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi face off in the first semi-final of Pro Kabaddi 2019. While Dabang Delhi are aiming for their first-ever trophy, Bengaluru are looking to defend their title.
Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi in Semi-final 1. (Photo Credit: PKL)
The final of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday and both team will be looking to make it to the last hurdle. While Bengaluru would want to have a chance at defending their title, Delhi would be eager to get their hands on their first PKL trophy.
Bengaluru Bulls have had an up-and-down season with 12 wins, 10 losses and one tie, which came against their opponents for today Dabang Delhi. It took Bengaluru Pro Kabaddi's first-ever extra time to reach the semi-final with an exciting win over UP Yoddha. However, they have a formidable opponents in Dabang Delhi.
Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have had a brilliant season, where they have registered 15 wins, only four losses and three draws. Raider Naveen Kumar has been the centre of Delhi's success this season as they reached their first semi-final in the history of PKL and will look to get their hands on the elusive silverware.