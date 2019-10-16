Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad: Delhi Lead 26-18 at Half Time

Oct 16, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

A ghastly mistake from Naveen! With three Bengaluru men on the mat, he tries too hard to get a touch point and does not comes back into his own half within the stipulated 30 seconds and it's a Super tackle point for Bengaluru.

With both teams being cautious after that, they go into the break with Delhi leading 26-18.

Naveen looks disappointed with himself for the mistake but he is patted by his coach and teammates to get over it.