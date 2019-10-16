Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 2 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Ahmedabad: Bengal Beat Mumbai 37-35

Oct 16, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)

Sukesh makes an empty raid for Bengal with a little over four minutes on the clock.

Ajinkya then goes to raid for Mumbai and gets a Super 4-point Raid! Mayur, Jeeva, Sukesh and Prapanjan try to grab hold of him but he just powers away.

Sourabh comes on as substitution and raids for Bengal, takes out Surinder Singh.

Abhishek goes to raid for Mumbai and Nabibakhsh tries to tackle him but he easily gets away for a Super 10.

Sourabh raids as the last man for Bengal, gets a bonus but gets tackled down. Mumbai are well back into this with this all-out.

Bengal Warriors 35-33 U Mumba