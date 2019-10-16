Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 2 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Ahmedabad: Bengal Beat Mumbai 37-35

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 2 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumba 37-35 in the second semi-final of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls in Semi-final 1 at the same venue.
Bengal Warriors inflicted two all-outs on U Mumba to develop a good lead but an all-out back by U Mumba and a four-point raid from Ajinkya Kapre meant U Mumba came back into the contest brilliantly. However, Jeeva Kumar dashed out Abhishek Singh to get back a point's lead and Baldev Singh tackled down Arjun Deshwal in the last raid of the match to propel Bengal Warriors to a big win. Bengal Warriors will now take on Dabang Delhi in the final. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 16, 2019 9:51 pm (IST)
Abhishek raids for U Mumba and is dashed out by Jeeva Kumar.
Sukesh makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Arjun also returns empty-handed for U Mumba.
Sukesh then makes an empty raid again for Bengal.
Arjun makes the last raid of the match but is tackled down and IT'S A WIN FOR BENGAL WARRIORS!
Nabibakhsh then raids for Bengal Warriors but is tackled down by Sandeep Narwal. We are on level terms now with one and a half minutes to go.
Bengal Warriors 35-35 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:41 pm (IST)
Sukesh makes an empty raid for Bengal with a little over four minutes on the clock.
Ajinkya then goes to raid for Mumbai and gets a Super 4-point Raid! Mayur, Jeeva, Sukesh and Prapanjan try to grab hold of him but he just powers away.
Sourabh comes on as substitution and raids for Bengal, takes out Surinder Singh.
Abhishek goes to raid for Mumbai and Nabibakhsh tries to tackle him but he easily gets away for a Super 10.
Sourabh raids as the last man for Bengal, gets a bonus but gets tackled down. Mumbai are well back into this with this all-out.
Bengal Warriors 35-33 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)
Abhishek Singh raids for Mumbai as he goes running, he is Super-tackled down by Rinku Narwal.
Arjun then raids for U Mumba but is tackled down by Prapanjan. U Mumba are trying to pull close but Bengal keeping a cool head here.
Bengal Warriors 33-25 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)
Prapanjan raids for Bengal and is dashed out by an angry looking Sandeep Narwal.
Arjun raids for U Mumba and returns empty-handed after which Sukesh also makes an empty raid for Bengal.
Abhishek then raids for Mumbai and gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Nabibakhsh raids for Bengal but is tackled down by Surinder Singh.
Bengal Warriors 30-24 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
Nabibakhsh goes to raid for Bengal and as Sandeep comes on to tackle him, he gets away. Sandeep has his hands on his face. Mumbai back to just one man.
Abhishek goes to raid as the last man and is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar after getting a bonus.
Bengal Warriors 30-20 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Sukesh then raids for Bengal and as he patiently looks for a chance, Fazel gets impatient and goes for a tackle and as four men get forward to help him, Sukesh gets his hand over the line. It's a Super raid with four points for Sukesh.
Arjun gets a bonus for U Mumba after which Nabibakhsh raids and takes out Mohit Balyan.
Sandeep raids as the last U Mumba man but does brilliantly to get a touch point on Rinku Narwal.
Bengal Warriors 27-19 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Sukesh raids for Bengal and gets a toe touch.
Abhishek raids then for Mumbai and by mistake, steps into the lobby and is deemed out.
Sukesh goes to raid again for Bengal and returns empty-handed.
Arjun then raids for Mumbai and gets a diving touch point.
Bengal Warriors 21-16 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Nabibakhsh raids for Bengal and gets a touch point.
Ajinkya Kapre then raids for U Mumba and gets a touch point to get U Mumba back to four men on the mat.
Sukesh then raids for Bengal and comes back empty-handed.
Abhishek then makes an empty raid for U Mumba. K Prapanjan goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and as he ventures deep, he is tackled down by Fazel.
Bengal Warriors 19-14 U Mumba
Oct 16, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Arjun Deshwal raids for U Mumba but is dashed out and U Mumba are now reduced to just four men on the mat.
Nabibakhsh then makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Sandeep Narwal makes a raid for U Mumba and comes back empty handed.
Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in the second semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. Both teams are set too fight hard for a place in the final.
Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in Semi-final 2. (Photo Credit: PKL)
The final of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday and both teams will be looking to make it to the last hurdle. While Bengal have had a stupendous run to the semi-final overall, U Mumba are high on confidence having won their last five matches and can be an extremely tricky customer.
Bengal Warriors have won 14 of their matches while they have lost only five and have drawn three. Their captain and raider Maninder Singh has been their best performer even as this Bengal side is an excellent raiding unit. They will need to be at their best once more against the renowned defence of U Mumba.
U Mumba have won 13 matches, lost eight and drawn two. Their defence of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal is a handful for any team and the two will look to handle the top raiding unit of Bengal Warriors.