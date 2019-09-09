Pro Kabaddi 2019: Record-breaking Pardeep Narwal Takes Patna Pirates to Win Over Tamil Thalaivas
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates stopped their six-match losing streak with a 51-25 win over Tamil Thalaivas.
Pardeep Narwal registered 26 points in Patna Pirates' win over Tamil Thalaivas. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Kolkata: Three-time champions Patna Pirates rode on their talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal's superlative show to halt their six-match losing streak with a thumping 51-25 win over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro-Kabaddi League here on Monday.
In a match between two bottom-placed teams, Patna surged ahead with Narwal who became the first player to breach the 1000-mark raid points milestone.
It was fourth win for Pirates from 12 matches this season.
The win however was not enough to lift the Pirates from the bottom place as they now have 25 points, two less than Thalaivas on 11th place.
Thalaivas succumbed to a heavy loss against Dabang Delhi KC at the same venue last night and things did not improve as the record-breaking Narwal gave his side a 17-8 lead in the 14th minute.
There was no looking back as Patna closed the first half with a five-point lead before they sealed the issue. Jaideep provided support in defence with seven tackle points.
