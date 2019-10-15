Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba Beat Haryana Steelers 46-38 for Place in Semi-final

U Mumba defeated Haryana Steelers 46-38 to book their place in the semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League.

IANS

October 15, 2019
Ahmedabad: Haryana Steelers fought hard but went down 38-46 against U Mumba in Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 here on Monday.

Steelers bowed out of the tournament after playing exquisitely in the competition. They won 13 out of 23 matches with one game ending in a tie.

Prashanth Kumar Rai got Steelers off to a great start with a Super Raid in the 1st minute of the match. However, U Mumba scored a couple of raid points and levelled the match at 4-4 in the next minute.

Both sides kept picking up points in tandem before Vinay helped Steelers regain the lead through a fantastic raid in the 4th minute. Vinay and Vikash Kandola then recorded multiple raid points which helped the Steelers stay in the lead.

However, U Mumba scored a few crucial raid points and took four points in the last few minutes of the first half. The Steelers fought hard to stay in the contest, but U Mumba extended their lead after carrying out an All Out just before the half time whistle.

In the second half, Vinay and Kandola kept pulling off some excellent raids, however, U Mumba found a way to maintain their lead. Steelers continued to play their hearts out as captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan pulled off an All Out in the 31st minute to help his team reduce the lead.

Prashanth stepped up to the plate in the last few minutes of the second half with some brilliant raids, but the Steelers couldn't catch up with their opponents.

U Mumba kept scoring points and eventually sealed a place in the semifinal.

