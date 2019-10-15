Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba Beat Haryana Steelers 46-38 for Place in Semi-final
U Mumba defeated Haryana Steelers 46-38 to book their place in the semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League.
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (Photo Credit: PKL)
Ahmedabad: Haryana Steelers fought hard but went down 38-46 against U Mumba in Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 here on Monday.
Steelers bowed out of the tournament after playing exquisitely in the competition. They won 13 out of 23 matches with one game ending in a tie.
Prashanth Kumar Rai got Steelers off to a great start with a Super Raid in the 1st minute of the match. However, U Mumba scored a couple of raid points and levelled the match at 4-4 in the next minute.
Both sides kept picking up points in tandem before Vinay helped Steelers regain the lead through a fantastic raid in the 4th minute. Vinay and Vikash Kandola then recorded multiple raid points which helped the Steelers stay in the lead.
However, U Mumba scored a few crucial raid points and took four points in the last few minutes of the first half. The Steelers fought hard to stay in the contest, but U Mumba extended their lead after carrying out an All Out just before the half time whistle.
In the second half, Vinay and Kandola kept pulling off some excellent raids, however, U Mumba found a way to maintain their lead. Steelers continued to play their hearts out as captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan pulled off an All Out in the 31st minute to help his team reduce the lead.
Prashanth stepped up to the plate in the last few minutes of the second half with some brilliant raids, but the Steelers couldn't catch up with their opponents.
U Mumba kept scoring points and eventually sealed a place in the semifinal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League Clubs to be in ISL as AFC-AIFF Decide on Single League Roadmap
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria