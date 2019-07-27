Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan to Start Home Leg

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan 33-23 in the first match of the Mumbai leg of season 7.

Updated:July 27, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan to Start Home Leg
U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan to notch up their second win in three matches in PKL 2019. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Mumbai: U Mumba opened their home campaign by defeating Puneri Paltan 33-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Saturday. In the game touted as the 'Maharashtra Derby', Mumbai's Abhishek Singh (5 points) emerged as the star performer, while teammates Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and skipper Fazel Atrachali (4 points each) made notable contributions.

The two teams were locked at 2-2 before Shubham Shinde grabbed a point to take Pune 3-2 ahead. Pune then put up a strong defence and sent two U Mumba raiders Dong Kong Lee and Sandeep Narwal packing to make it 5-2.

However, Mumba were back in the game as they picked up three points to level the scores at 5-5.

U Mumbai raider Abhishek Singh picked up a point in his raid, while defenders sent Pune's R Sriram out to make it 7-5. Pune, however, then made it 7-7 again.

U Mumba surged 10-9 ahead and in the dying seconds of the opening half, Abhishek Singh picked up a point in his do-or-die raid to get the scoreline in Mumbai's favour with 11-9 into the break.

The second half began with Abhishek Singh taking a point in his raid and later U Mumba inflicted an 'all out' on the Pune team to surge 15-10 ahead.

The Mumbai side continued its dominance with successful raids and tackles to go 21-12 ahead.

Later, they inflicted the second 'all-out' on Pune to take control of the match at 27-17. Pune were then playing the catch up game, eventually ending up as the losing side.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Maharashtra Sports Minister Ashish Shelar graced the opening day of the Mumbai leg.

