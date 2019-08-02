Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba End Home Leg with Win, Inflict First Loss for Gujarat Fortunegiants

Mumbai: U Mumba handed Gujarat Fortunegiants their first defeat of Pro Kabaddi season 7 as they defeated them 32-20 at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai on Friday. Surinder Singh was the star of the match for Mumbai as they played their last game at home, finishing the match with a High 5 and four raid points.

The match began with Abhishek Singh picking up raid points for U Mumba but Rohit Gulia matched him from Gujarat Fortunegiants' end. Both defences registered points, with U Mumba's Surinder impressing in the early stages of the encounter as he picked up four tackle points within the first 15 minutes.

With two minutes left on the clock and U Mumba 8-5 up, a Super Tackle initiated by Ankit on Abhishek helped Gujarat Fortunegiants cut down the deficit to just a single point. The hosts took a two-point lead into the break after Fazel Atrachali's tackle on Sachin handed U Mumba the final point of the first half.

After the restart, a three-man Gujarat Fortunegiants defence executed another Super Tackle to restore parity but the U Mumba defence continued working well together and kept Gujarat Fortunegiants restricted to three men on the mat. A touch point by Arjun Deshwal on Parvesh Bhainswal eventually reduced them to two and the All Out soon followed as Surinder reached his High 5. With 14 minutes left to play, U Mumba opened up a 15-9 gap.

A big Super Raid by Rohit Baliyan then added to U Mumba's lead as the scoreline read 18-10 with just under 11 minutes left on the clock. Gujarat Fortunegiants tried to fight back and managed to pick up the next five points on the trot and reduce the hosts to just two men on the mat.

U Mumba, however, replied with a crunching Super Tackle by Young Chang Ko, and Surinder followed it up with a four-point Super Raid as the tables suddenly turned with U Mumba inflicting a second All Out of the match on Gujarat Fortunegiants. U Mumba were firmly on top with a 28-15 lead going into the final four minutes and held on to end their home leg with a 32-20 victory.

