Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas Play Out 28-28 Draw

Patna: UP Yoddha registered their second tie of the year, holding Tamil Thalaivas to an exciting 28-28 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Wednesday.

UP Yoddha enjoyed a five-point advantage over Tamil Thalaivas, leading 16-11 at half time.

But Tamil Thalaivas' raiders bounced back after the change of ends and transferred back the pressure on UP Yoddha's defence.

The Thalaivas came out superior in the second half winning it 17-12 as the match ended on a tie.

