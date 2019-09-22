Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha Crush Tamil Thalaivas to Take 4th Spot in League Table

Jaipur: UP Yoddha came back to winning ways as they thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 42-22 in the second match of the Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

UP Yoddha made a comeback after trailing in the first half to notch up a 20-point win over Tamil Thalaivas. Shrikant Jadhav and Surender Gill led from the front with 8 and 7 raid points respectively. While, Sumit as usual lived up to his reputation with 5 tackle points. The win took UP Yoddha to the 4th place in the league standings with 53 points from 17 matches.

The first half of the match started with Tamil Thalaivas getting the upper hand in the initial minutes as they went into a 4-2 lead. UP tried to make a comeback with a super tackle from Ashu Singh on V Ajith Kumar but the resistance didn't last long as the Thalaivas inflicted the first all-out on UP Yoddha to rush into an 11-6 lead.

UP got two points back with a successful tackle on V Ajith Kumar and a successful raid by Rishank closed the gap to 8-13. With 9-13 on the scoreboard, UP's star raider Shrikant Jadhav pulled off a mighty super raid as he scored four points with the last raid of the half. With this raid, Shrikant also crossed 100 points in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League. At half-time, the score stood at 13-14 with UP just a point a drift of the Tamil Thalaivas.

The second half, however, was a completely different story for UP as they came out all guns blazing. With tackles and raid points coming in tandem, UP went into an 8-point lead of 23-15. Soon after, UP Yoddha inflicted the first all-out on Tamil Thalaivas making matters worse for them.

Tamil Thalaivas were looking clueless as UP led 28-17. The dismal state continued as with six minutes to go in the half, UP inflicted the second all-out on Tamil, establishing a 17 point lead at 35-18.

It was rampage by UP Yoddha in last few minutes of the second half, as they closed the match with a score line of 42-22.

