Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Rules, Most Expensive Players in History, Full List of Retained Players And More

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Live Updates, August 29: So after a year’s break, the eighth season of the ultra-competitive PKL is set to roll. And the foundation for it will be laid between August 29 and August 31 during which over 450 players will go under the hammer as 12 teams start building their squads for the upcoming season set be held in December this year.
A total of 161 players were released prior to the auction that will be held across three days. Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) were the top two teams with maximum numbers of players released. Surprisingly, Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates), Sukesh Hegde and Jeeva Kumar (Bengal Warriors) found themselves among the list of dropped stars.
While a majority of the released players have been added to the auction pool, it will also include additions from the domestic field, New Young Players, from top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the last two seasons, and overseas players.
The Most Expensive Players: An All-time list
=>Monu Goyat - Rs 1.51 crore - Haryana Steelers (Season 6)
=>Siddharth Desai - Rs 1.45 crore - Telugu Titans (Season 7)
=>Rahul Chaudhari - Rs 1.29 crore - Telugu Titans (Season 6)
=>Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.20 crore - Puneri Paltan (Season 7)
=>Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.15 crore - Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 6)
=>Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.15 crore - Puneri Paltan (Season 6)
=>Rishank Devadiga - Rs 1.11 crore - UP Yoddha (Season 6)
=>Fazel Atrachali - Rs 1 crore - U Mumba (Season 6)
What is Final Bid Match? So this is interesting. A team that has released a player who was part of their squad last season can still land that star provided they agree to match the bid for which the aforementioned player has been bought by an opponent during the auction. However, the FBM is limited i.e. a team can only use it twice. If a team has retained six players (the maximum no, that is allowed), it ceases to have any FBM. If a team has retained five players and if lower, twice.
New Young Players Explained: So the uncapped players who have come through PKL's scouting programme fall under the category of New Young Players. A maximum of seven NYP players can be had in a team. Also, a team can retain NYP category players who represented them in the previous season before the auction and these are known as Retained Young Players (RYPs).
Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction Live, Player Categories: So are there different base prices? Yes, there are three major categories - domestic, New Young Players (NYP), and overseas. The domestic players are further categorised into four groups - A, B, C and D. Thos in category A have the maximum base price of Rs 30 lakh followed by B (Rs 20 lakh), C (Rs 10 lakh) and D (Rs 6 lakh).
So first things first: What are the rules for the auction? Well over 450 players are to go under the hammer across the three days - August 29, August 30 and August 31. The pool comprises thos who have been released, players from domestic level - including squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, those who have come through the New Young Players (NYP) programme, and the top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the past two seasons. Additionally, a host of overseas players will also be availabel to the teams.
Total Purse For Each Franchise
As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads. For the season six auction, six stars crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. This time around the top stars in the auction pool include Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar among others.
Auction Pool
The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.
PKL Live Streaming Details
Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.
However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.
Auction Start Timing
The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 6:30 PM IST.
