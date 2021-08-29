Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Rules, Most Expensive Players in History, Full List of Retained Players And More

Total Purse For Each Franchise

As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads. For the season six auction, six stars crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. This time around the top stars in the auction pool include Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar among others.

Auction Pool

The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

PKL Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.

Auction Start Timing

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 6:30 PM IST.

