CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home» News»Other Sports»Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Rules, Most Expensive Players in History, Full List of Retained Players And More
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Rules, Most Expensive Players in History, Full List of Retained Players And More

Check out the live updates from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 players auction. Also check the costliest player sold and full list of kabaddi stars bought during PKL 2021 auction on Sunday.

News18 Sports | August 29, 2021, 18:22 IST
live news from pro kabadi league 2021 auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Live Updates, August 29: So after a year’s break, the eighth season of the ultra-competitive PKL is set to roll. And the foundation for it will be laid between August 29 and August 31 during which over 450 players will go under the hammer as 12 teams start building their squads for the upcoming season set be held in December this year.

A total of 161 players were released prior to the auction that will be held across three days. Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) were the top two teams with maximum numbers of players released. Surprisingly, Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates), Sukesh Hegde and Jeeva Kumar (Bengal Warriors) found themselves among the list of dropped stars.

While a majority of the released players have been added to the auction pool, it will also include additions from the domestic field, New Young Players, from top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the last two seasons, and overseas players.

Read More
Aug 29, 2021 18:22 (IST)

There are under 10 minutes left for the start of the auction.

Aug 29, 2021 17:46 (IST)

The Most Expensive Players: An All-time list

=>Monu Goyat - Rs 1.51 crore - Haryana Steelers (Season 6)

=>Siddharth Desai - Rs 1.45 crore - Telugu Titans (Season 7)

=>Rahul Chaudhari - Rs 1.29 crore - Telugu Titans (Season 6)

=>Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.20 crore - Puneri Paltan (Season 7)

=>Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.15 crore - Jaipur Pink Panthers (Season 6)

=>Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.15 crore - Puneri Paltan (Season 6)

=>Rishank Devadiga - Rs 1.11 crore - UP Yoddha (Season 6)

=>Fazel Atrachali - Rs 1 crore - U Mumba (Season 6)

Aug 29, 2021 17:43 (IST)

U.P. YODDHA RETAINED PLAYERS

Retained Young Players

  • Nitesh Kumar - Defender

Existing New Young Players

  • Sumit - Defender
  • Ashu Singh - Defender
  • Surinder Gill - Raider
Aug 29, 2021 17:43 (IST)

U MUMBA RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained Players

  • Abhishek Singh - Raider
  • Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder
  • Harendra Kumar - Defender
  • Fazel Atrachali - Defender

Existing New Young Players

  • Navneet - Raider
Aug 29, 2021 17:42 (IST)

TELUGU TITANS RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained Players

  • Rakesh Gowda - Raider
  • Retained Young Players
  • Ankit Beniwal - Raider
  • Rajnish - Raider

Existing New Young Players

  • Manish - Defender
  • Akash Choudhary - Defender
  • Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:42 (IST)

TAMIL THALAIVAS RETAINED PLAYERS

Existing New Young Players

  • Sagar - Defender
  • Himanshu - Defender
  • M Abishek - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:41 (IST)

PUNERI PALTAN RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained Players

  • Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender
  • Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider
  • Hadi Tajik - Defender

Existing New Young Players

  • Sanket Sawant - Defender
  • Pankaj Mohite - Raider
Aug 29, 2021 17:40 (IST)

PATNA PIRATES RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained Players

  • Neeraj Kumar - Defender
  • Monu - Raider

Existing New Young Players

  • Sahil Mann - All Rounder
  • Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider
  • Mohit - Raider
Aug 29, 2021 17:39 (IST)

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained

  • Amit Hooda - Defender
  • Vishal - Defender
  • Retained Young Players
  • Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Existing New Young Players

  • Sachin Narwal - All-rounder
  • Pavan TR - Defender
  • Sushil Gulia - Raider
  • Elavarasan A - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:38 (IST)

HARYANA STEELERS RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained

Vikash Kandola - Raider

Existing NYPS

  • Vinay - Raider
  • Vikas Chillar - Raider
  • Chand Singh - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:33 (IST)

GUJARAT GIANTS RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained

  • Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender
  • Sunil Kumar - Defender

Existing NYPs

  • Harmanjeet Singh - Raider
  • Sumit - Defender
  • Ankit - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:32 (IST)

DABANG DELHI K.C. RETAINED PLAYERS

Elite Retained

  • Vijay - All Rounder
  • Neeraj Narwal - Raider
  • Retained Young Players
  • Naveen Kumar - Raider

Existing New Young Players

  • Balram - All Rounder
  • Sumit - Defender
  • Mohit - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:32 (IST)

PLAYERS RETAINED BY BENGALURU BULLS 

Elite Retained

  • Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider
  • Amit Sheoran - Defender

Existing New Young Players

  • Saurabh Nandal - Defender
  • Banty - Raider
  • Mohit Sehrawat - Defender
Aug 29, 2021 17:31 (IST)

PLAYERS RETAINED BY BENGAL WARRIORS 

Elite Retained

  • Maninder Singh - Raider
  • Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder
  • Rinku Narwal - Defender

Retained Young Players

  • Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider
Aug 29, 2021 17:29 (IST)

What is Final Bid Match? So this is interesting. A team that has released a player who was part of their squad last season can still land that star provided they agree to match the bid for which the aforementioned player has been bought by an opponent during the auction. However, the FBM is limited i.e. a team can only use it twice. If a team has retained six players (the maximum no, that is allowed), it ceases to have any FBM. If a team has retained five players and if lower, twice. 

Aug 29, 2021 16:56 (IST)

What do you mean by Elite Retained Players? Each of the 12 teams are allowed to retain a maximum of six players who aren't part of the NYP category before the auction. These are the players who team think are their top performers and don't want to be outbidded by another team at the auction. 

Aug 29, 2021 16:51 (IST)

New Young Players Explained: So the uncapped players who have come through PKL's scouting programme fall under the category of New Young Players. A maximum of seven NYP players can be had in a team. Also, a team can retain NYP category players who represented  them in the previous season before the auction and these are known as Retained Young Players (RYPs).

Aug 29, 2021 16:49 (IST)

How many overseas players are allowed in a single team? Well, each team must have at least two and a maximum of four overseas players.

Aug 29, 2021 16:46 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction Live, Player Categories: So are there different base prices? Yes, there are three major categories - domestic, New Young Players (NYP), and overseas. The domestic players are further categorised into four groups - A, B, C and D. Thos in category A have the maximum base price of Rs 30 lakh followed by B (Rs 20 lakh), C (Rs 10 lakh) and D (Rs 6 lakh). 

Aug 29, 2021 16:44 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction Live, Team's Player Purse: The 12 teams each have a purs of Rs 4.4 crore for buying players. And a player's salary is determined by the amount of bid placed on him.

Aug 29, 2021 16:42 (IST)

Size of a team: There are 12 teams in total who are taking part in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 players auction. Each team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25. So out of the 450-plus players, 300 will become part of the teams.  

Aug 29, 2021 16:40 (IST)

So first things first: What are the rules for the auction? Well over 450 players are to go under the hammer across the three days - August 29, August 30 and August 31. The pool comprises thos who have been released, players from domestic level - including squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, those who have come through the New Young Players (NYP) programme, and the top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the past two seasons. Additionally, a host of overseas players will also be availabel to the teams.

Aug 29, 2021 16:39 (IST)

When will the PKL auction be held?
The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction starts at 6:30 PM IST, where over 450 players will go under the hammer.

Aug 29, 2021 16:38 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi Auction Live: We will be bringing you all the major updates from the first day of the auction as it happens. It is scheduled to get underway by 6:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, there's no telecast today but don't lose heart, you can stick with us to know all the latest updates.

Aug 29, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the first day of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2021.

Load More
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Rules, Most Expensive Players in History, Full List of Retained Players And More
Here you can follow all the updates from Day 1 of PKL 2021 Auction. (Pic Credit: IG/prokabaddi)

Total Purse For Each Franchise

As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads. For the season six auction, six stars crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. This time around the top stars in the auction pool include Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar among others.

Auction Pool

The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D.  Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

PKL Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.

Auction Start Timing

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 6:30 PM IST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News