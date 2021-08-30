Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Abozar Mohajermighani Sold to Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Day 2: Three foreigners – Abozar Mohajermighani, Jangkun Lee and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari – have been sold to Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and U Mumba, respectively. The 2021 Pro Kabaddi Auction is being held from August 29 to August 31 during which over 450 players will go under the hammer as 12 teams start building their squads for the upcoming season set to be held in December this year. Today the Category A players will go under the hammer. A total of 161 players were released prior to the auction that will be held across three days. Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) were the top two teams with maximum numbers of players released.
While Pro Kabaddi teams can release players ahead of the auction, it doesn’t mean the end of the relationship between the player and the franchise. The Final Bid Match rule allows teams that have released their players from the previous season to buy them back during the auction at the price of the final bid from a rival team.
All 12 teams are eligible to use their two Final Bid Match cards during the Pro Kabaddi 2021 player auction. U Mumba has kept four Elite Retained Players for Season 8, the most by any team, while Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddha do not have any Elite Retained Players in their midst.
All Rounder
Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rohit Gulia
Defenders
Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Surender Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh Gohana, Sandeep Kumar (Dhull), Mahender Singh Mandi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Baldev Singh and Ravinder Pahal
Raiders
Abhishek Singh, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh, Manjeet, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar, Sachin, Shrikant Jadhav, Siddharth Sirish Desai and Vikash Khandola
Total Purse Left For Each Franchise
As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads.
Tamil Thalaivas
Punei Paltan
Patna Pirates
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Harayana Steelers
Gujarat Giants
Dabang Delhi
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengal Warriors
UP Yoddha
U Mumba
Telegu Titans
Auction Pool
The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
|Iran
|All-Rounder
|Hadi Oshtorak
|Iran
|All-Rounder
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Iran
|Defender
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Jangkun Lee
|Republic Of Korea
|Raider
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Anwar Saheed Baba
|Sri Lanka
|All-Rounder
|Daniel Omondi Odhiambo
|Kenya
|All-Rounder
|George Embugwa
|Kenya
|All-Rounder
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|Iran
|All-Rounder
|John Karuga Muremwa
|Kenya
|All-Rounder
|Md. Zakir Hosain
|Bangladesh
|All-Rounder
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Iran
|All-Rounder
|Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari
|Iran
|All-Rounder
|Samuel Wanjala Wafula
|Kenya
|All-Rounder
|Tin Phonchoo
|Thailand
|All-Rounder
|Victor Onyango Obiero
|Kenya
|All-Rounder
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Abe Tetsuro
|Japan
|Defender
|Khateravan Mariappan
|Malaysia
|Defender
|Mugilan Batumalai
|Malaysia
|Defender
|Soleiman Pahlevani
|Iran
|Defender
|Ziaur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|Defender
Left Cover
|Md. Sabuj Mia
|Bangladesh
|Defender
Right Corner
|Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder
|Bangladesh
|Defender
Right Cover
|Monirul Chowdhury
|Bangladesh
|Defender
Right Cover
|Mohammad Malak
|Iran
|Defender
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali
|Iran
|Raider
|Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
|Iran
|Raider
|Dong Geon Lee
|Republic Of Korea
|Raider
|Emad Sedaghat Nia
|Iran
|Raider
|Hyunsu Park
|Republic Of Korea
|Raider
|James Namaba Kamweti
|Kenya
|Raider
|Lahiru Kosala Bandara Kuruppu
|Sri Lanka
|Raider
|Lal Mohar Yadav
|Nepal
|Raider
|Asiri Sandaruwan Malagammana Alawathge
|Sri Lanka
|Raider
|Md. Arduzzaman Munshi
|Bangladesh
|Raider
|Md. Hasan Ali
|Bangladesh
|Raider
|Md. Masud Karim
|Bangladesh
|Raider
|Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi
|Sri Lanka
|Raider
|Mohammad Amin Nosrati
|Iran
|Raider
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Iran
|Raider
|Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali
|Iran
|Raider
|Nageshor Tharu
|Nepal
|Raider
|Simon Peter Karanja
|Kenya
|Raider
PKL Live Streaming Details
Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.
However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.
Auction Start Timing
The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 3:30 PM IST.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here