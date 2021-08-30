CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Abozar Mohajermighani Sold to Bengal Warriors
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Abozar Mohajermighani Sold to Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Day 2: A total 450 players will go under the hammer as 12 teams ahead of the PKL season 8.

News18.com | August 30, 2021, 15:48 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction

Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Day 2: Three foreigners – Abozar Mohajermighani, Jangkun Lee and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari – have been sold to Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and U Mumba, respectively. The 2021 Pro Kabaddi Auction is being held from August 29 to August 31 during which over 450 players will go under the hammer as 12 teams start building their squads for the upcoming season set to be held in December this year. Today the Category A players will go under the hammer. A total of 161 players were released prior to the auction that will be held across three days. Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) were the top two teams with maximum numbers of players released.

While Pro Kabaddi teams can release players ahead of the auction, it doesn’t mean the end of the relationship between the player and the franchise. The Final Bid Match rule allows teams that have released their players from the previous season to buy them back during the auction at the price of the final bid from a rival team.

All 12 teams are eligible to use their two Final Bid Match cards during the Pro Kabaddi 2021 player auction. U Mumba has kept four Elite Retained Players for Season 8, the most by any team, while Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddha do not have any Elite Retained Players in their midst.

Read More
Aug 30, 2021 15:48 (IST)

Players are now going unsold in this round.

Another newcomer in all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chianeh up next for a base price of Rs 10L.

Aug 30, 2021 15:45 (IST)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader Sold to Harayana Steelers! The all-rounder was picked by the team for Rs 12.10L, a little higher than his base price.

Aug 30, 2021 15:43 (IST)

Next up, we have a debutant in Hamid Mirzaei Nader. He is a Cateogy-C all-rounder with a base price of Rs 10L. Who will pick him?

Aug 30, 2021 15:42 (IST)

Victor Onyango Obiero Sold

The Category-C all-rounder was picked by Puneri Paltan for his base price of Rs 10L.

Aug 30, 2021 15:38 (IST)

The next player to go under the hammer is former UP Yoddha all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari. He is a Category-C player with 76 raid points in 48 matches. He has achieved one Super 10 in the PKL.

Maghsoudloujafari was picked by U Mumba for 12.80L. His base price was 10L.

Aug 30, 2021 15:35 (IST)

Jangkun Lee Sold to Patna Pirates

Jangkun Lee was picked by Patna Pirates in the auction for Rs 20.50L. His base price was Rs 20L.

Aug 30, 2021 15:33 (IST)

The foreign players' auction began and the first foreigner to go under the hammer was defender Abozar Mohajermighani. His base price was Rs 20L.

Bengal Warriors bought him for Rs 30.50L.

Aug 30, 2021 15:03 (IST)

Some big names will be there for the first PKL Season 8 Player Auction Press Conference!

Aug 30, 2021 14:55 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the Pro Kabaddi auction!

Here’s the list of 33 Category A Domestic players:

All Rounder

Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rohit Gulia

Defenders

Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Surender Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh Gohana, Sandeep Kumar (Dhull), Mahender Singh Mandi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Baldev Singh and  Ravinder Pahal

Raiders

Abhishek Singh, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh, Manjeet, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar, Sachin, Shrikant Jadhav, Siddharth Sirish Desai and Vikash Khandola

Total Purse Left For Each Franchise

As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads.

Tamil Thalaivas

Punei Paltan

Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Harayana Steelers

Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha

U Mumba

Telegu Titans

Auction Pool

The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (ALL-ROUNDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Farhad Rahimi MilaghardanIranAll-Rounder
Hadi OshtorakIranAll-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (DEFENDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abozar Mohajer MighaniIranDefender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (RAIDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Jangkun LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaider

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (ALL-ROUNDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Anwar Saheed BabaSri LankaAll-Rounder
Daniel Omondi OdhiamboKenyaAll-Rounder
George EmbugwaKenyaAll-Rounder
Hamid Mirzaei NaderIranAll-Rounder
John Karuga MuremwaKenyaAll-Rounder
Md. Zakir HosainBangladeshAll-Rounder
Mohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehIranAll-Rounder
Mohsen Maghsoudlou JafariIranAll-Rounder
Samuel Wanjala WafulaKenyaAll-Rounder
Tin PhonchooThailandAll-Rounder
Victor Onyango ObieroKenyaAll-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (DEFENDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abe TetsuroJapanDefender
Khateravan MariappanMalaysiaDefender
Mugilan BatumalaiMalaysiaDefender
Soleiman PahlevaniIranDefender
Ziaur RahmanBangladeshDefender
Left Cover
Md. Sabuj MiaBangladeshDefender
Right Corner
Mohammad Tuhin TarafderBangladeshDefender
Right Cover
Monirul ChowdhuryBangladeshDefender
Right Cover
Mohammad MalakIranDefender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (RAIDERS)

NameCountryPosition
Abolfazl Maghsodlou MahaliIranRaider
Amir Hossein MohammadmalekiIranRaider
Dong Geon LeeRepublic Of KoreaRaider
Emad Sedaghat NiaIranRaider
Hyunsu ParkRepublic Of KoreaRaider
James Namaba KamwetiKenyaRaider
Lahiru Kosala Bandara KuruppuSri LankaRaider
Lal Mohar YadavNepalRaider
Asiri Sandaruwan Malagammana AlawathgeSri LankaRaider
Md. Arduzzaman MunshiBangladeshRaider
Md. Hasan AliBangladeshRaider
Md. Masud KarimBangladeshRaider
Aslam Saja Mohamed ThambiSri LankaRaider
Mohammad Amin NosratiIranRaider
Mohammad Esmaeil MaghsodlouIranRaider
Mohammad Taghi Paein MahaliIranRaider
Nageshor TharuNepalRaider
Simon Peter KaranjaKenyaRaider

PKL Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.

Auction Start Timing

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 3:30 PM IST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

