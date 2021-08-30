Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction Live Updates: Abozar Mohajermighani Sold to Bengal Warriors

Here’s the list of 33 Category A Domestic players:

All Rounder

Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rohit Gulia

Defenders

Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Surender Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh Gohana, Sandeep Kumar (Dhull), Mahender Singh Mandi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Baldev Singh and Ravinder Pahal

Raiders

Abhishek Singh, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh, Manjeet, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar, Sachin, Shrikant Jadhav, Siddharth Sirish Desai and Vikash Khandola

Total Purse Left For Each Franchise

As per the rules, each franchise can spend Rs 4.4 crores to build their respective squads.

Tamil Thalaivas



Punei Paltan



Patna Pirates



Jaipur Pink Panthers



Harayana Steelers



Gujarat Giants



Dabang Delhi



Bengaluru Bulls



Bengal Warriors



UP Yoddha



U Mumba



Telegu Titans



Auction Pool

The players have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (ALL-ROUNDERS)

Name Country Position Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan Iran All-Rounder Hadi Oshtorak Iran All-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (DEFENDERS)

Name Country Position Abozar Mohajer Mighani Iran Defender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY B (RAIDERS)

Name Country Position Jangkun Lee Republic Of Korea Raider

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (ALL-ROUNDERS)

Name Country Position Anwar Saheed Baba Sri Lanka All-Rounder Daniel Omondi Odhiambo Kenya All-Rounder George Embugwa Kenya All-Rounder Hamid Mirzaei Nader Iran All-Rounder John Karuga Muremwa Kenya All-Rounder Md. Zakir Hosain Bangladesh All-Rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Iran All-Rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari Iran All-Rounder Samuel Wanjala Wafula Kenya All-Rounder Tin Phonchoo Thailand All-Rounder Victor Onyango Obiero Kenya All-Rounder

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (DEFENDERS)

Name Country Position Abe Tetsuro Japan Defender Khateravan Mariappan Malaysia Defender Mugilan Batumalai Malaysia Defender Soleiman Pahlevani Iran Defender Ziaur Rahman Bangladesh Defender

Left Cover Md. Sabuj Mia Bangladesh Defender

Right Corner Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Bangladesh Defender

Right Cover Monirul Chowdhury Bangladesh Defender

Right Cover Mohammad Malak Iran Defender

OVERSEAS PLAYERS – CATEGORY C (RAIDERS)

Name Country Position Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Iran Raider

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Iran Raider Dong Geon Lee Republic Of Korea Raider Emad Sedaghat Nia Iran Raider Hyunsu Park Republic Of Korea Raider James Namaba Kamweti Kenya Raider Lahiru Kosala Bandara Kuruppu Sri Lanka Raider Lal Mohar Yadav Nepal Raider Asiri Sandaruwan Malagammana Alawathge Sri Lanka Raider Md. Arduzzaman Munshi Bangladesh Raider Md. Hasan Ali Bangladesh Raider Md. Masud Karim Bangladesh Raider Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi Sri Lanka Raider Mohammad Amin Nosrati Iran Raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Iran Raider Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Iran Raider Nageshor Tharu Nepal Raider Simon Peter Karanja Kenya Raider

PKL Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the auction live on on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

However, only the bidding for domestic players in category A on August 30 will be broadcast live.

Auction Start Timing

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will start from 3:30 PM IST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here