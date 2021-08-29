CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction: When, Where and How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming Online
3-MIN READ

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction: When, Where and How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming Online

2021 Pro Kabaddi League auction (PKL)

2021 Pro Kabaddi League auction (PKL)

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League auction.

The 2021 Pro Kabaddi League auction will be a three-day affair starting on August 29 with more than 450 players set to go under the hammer in Mumbai. But only players in the Category A of the auction will be broadcast.

PKL 8 Auction Rules

The 12 teams need to make up their respective squads for PKL Season 8 having collectively released 161 players ahead of the new campaign.

Most of the released players have been added to the auction pool, which also has additions from the domestic field and the New Young Players. Players from the top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the last two seasons and overseas players too make up the pool.

Each franchise can spend INR 4.4 crores to build their teams and can avail of a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards, depending on the number of players they have already retained.

With big names in the Pro Kabaddi auction pool, including legends like Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Kumar among others along with rising players, the bidding is expected to be fierce.

PKL Auction History

In Season 6, six players hit the one crore mark while two kabaddi players, including Siddharth Desai and Nitin Tomar, crossed the eight-figure mark, for Season 7. Neither of them has been retained by their respective teams for PKL Season 8.

PKL Auction Categories

This player auction pool is divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

When will the PKL Auction be held?

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full list of players released:

Bengal Warriors

Raiders

  • Sukesh Hegde
  • K Prapanjan
  • Mohammad Taghi
  • Rakesh Narwal

Defender

  • Amit
  • Naveen Narwal
  • Baldev Singh
  • Jeeva Kumar
  • Viraj Vishnu Landge
  • Adarsh T
  • Dharmendra Singh

All-rounder

  • Amir Dhumal
  • Avinash A.R.
  • Mayur Shivkarkar
  • Sourabh Patil
  • Sunil Dubili

Bengaluru Bulls

Raider

  • Rohit Kumar
  • Lal Mohar Yadav
  • Sumit Singh
  • Vinod Kumar - Raider

Defender

  • Rajulal Choudhary
  • Vijay Kumar
  • Mahender Singh
  • Aman
  • Sandeep
  • Ajay
  • Ankit

All-rounder

  • Ashish Kumar
  • Sanjay Shreshtha

Dabang Delhi

Raider

  • Aman Kadian
  • Chandran Ranjit
  • Sumit Kumar

Defender

  • Joginder Narwal
  • Vishal Mane
  • Pratik Patil
  • Ravinder Pahal
  • Anil Kumar
  • Saeid Ghaffari
  • Satywan
  • Sombir

All-rounder

  • Meraj Sheykh

Gujarat Giants

Raider

  • Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali
  • Gurvinder Singh
  • Lalit Chaudhary
  • More GB
  • Sachin Tanwar
  • Sonu

Defender

  • Amit Kharb
  • Ruturaj Koravi
  • Pankaj
  • Shazid Hossain

All-rounder

  • Vinod Kumar
  • Rohit Gulia

Haryana Steelers

Raider

  • Amirhossein Maleki
  • Arun Kumar HN
  • Naveen
  • Prashanth Kumar Rai
  • Selvamani K

Defender

  • Dharmaraj Cheralathan
  • Ravi Kumar
  • Vikas Kale
  • Sunil
  • Parveen
  • Subash Narwal
  • Vikram Kandola
  • Kuldeep Singh

All-rounder

  • Tin Phonchoo

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raider

  • Ajinkya Pawar
  • Deepak Narwal
  • Guman Singh
  • Lokesh Kaushik
  • Milinda Chaturanga
  • Nilesh Salunke

Defender

  • Karamvir
  • Sandeep Dhull
  • Sunil Siddhgavali

All-rounder

  • Deepak Hooda
  • Dong Gyu Kim
  • Santhapanaselvam

Patna Pirates

Raider

  • Pardeep Narwal
  • Ashish
  • Jang Kun Lee
  • Mohammad Esmaeil
  • Naveen
  • Purna Singh

Defender

  • Mahendra Choudhary
  • Jaideep
  • Jawahar
  • Amit Kumar

All-rounder

  • Hadi Oshtorak
  • Ravinder
  • Vikas Jaglan

Puneri Paltan

Raider

  • Nitin Tomar
  • Amit Kumar
  • Darshan Kadian
  • Emad Sedaghatnia
  • Manjeet
  • Sriram
  • Sushant Sail
  • Deepak Yadav

Defender

  • Surjeet Singh
  • Shubham Shinde
  • Girish Maruti Ernak

All-rounder

  • Amit Kumar
  • Sagar Krishna
  • Sandeep

Tamil Thalaivas

Raider

  • Rahul Chaudhari
  • Ajay Thakur
  • Anand
  • Shabeer Bappu
  • Ajith Kumar
  • Vineet Sharma
  • Yashwant Bishnoi

Defender

  • Ajeet
  • Ponparthiban Subramanian
  • Mohit Chhillar
  • Arif Robbani

All-rounder

  • Manjeet Chhillar
  • Hemant Chauhan
  • Ran Singh
  • Victor Obiero

Telugu Titans

Raider

  • Siddharth Desai
  • Sooraj Desai
  • Amit Kumar
  • Kamal Singh
  • Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy
  • Palle Mallikarjun

Defender

  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Arun
  • Krushna Madne
  • Abozar Mohajermighani

All-rounder

  • Armaan
  • Farhad Milaghardan

U Mumba

Raider

  • Arjun Deshwal
  • Athul MS
  • Dong Geon Lee
  • Gaurav Kumar
  • Rohit Baliyan
  • Vinoth Kumar

Defender

  • Rajaguru Subramanian
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Anil
  • Young Chang Ko
  • Surinder Singh

All-rounder

  • Sandeep Narwal
  • Mohit Baliyan

UP Yoddha

Raider

  • Rishank Devadiga
  • Shrikant Jadhav
  • Monu Goyat
  • Masud Karim
  • Ankush
  • Azad Singh
  • Gulveer Singh
  • Surender Singh

Defender

  • Ashish Nagar
  • Amit

All-rounder

  • Akram Shaikh
  • Gurdeep
  • Mohsen Maghsoudlou
  • Narender
  • Sachin Kumar

August 29, 2021