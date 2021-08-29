Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction: When, Where and How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming Online

The 2021 Pro Kabaddi League auction will be a three-day affair starting on August 29 with more than 450 players set to go under the hammer in Mumbai. But only players in the Category A of the auction will be broadcast.

PKL 8 Auction Rules

The 12 teams need to make up their respective squads for PKL Season 8 having collectively released 161 players ahead of the new campaign.

Most of the released players have been added to the auction pool, which also has additions from the domestic field and the New Young Players. Players from the top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the last two seasons and overseas players too make up the pool.

Each franchise can spend INR 4.4 crores to build their teams and can avail of a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards, depending on the number of players they have already retained.

With big names in the Pro Kabaddi auction pool, including legends like Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Kumar among others along with rising players, the bidding is expected to be fierce.

PKL Auction History

In Season 6, six players hit the one crore mark while two kabaddi players, including Siddharth Desai and Nitin Tomar, crossed the eight-figure mark, for Season 7. Neither of them has been retained by their respective teams for PKL Season 8.

PKL Auction Categories

This player auction pool is divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Base Prices are as follows: Category A is INR 30 lakhs, B is INR 20 lakhs, C INR 10 lakhs and D is INR 6 lakhs.

When will the PKL Auction be held?

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full list of players released:

Bengal Warriors

Raiders

Sukesh Hegde

K Prapanjan

Mohammad Taghi

Rakesh Narwal

Defender

Amit

Naveen Narwal

Baldev Singh

Jeeva Kumar

Viraj Vishnu Landge

Adarsh T

Dharmendra Singh

All-rounder

Amir Dhumal

Avinash A.R.

Mayur Shivkarkar

Sourabh Patil

Sunil Dubili

Bengaluru Bulls

Raider

Rohit Kumar

Lal Mohar Yadav

Sumit Singh

Vinod Kumar - Raider

Defender

Rajulal Choudhary

Vijay Kumar

Mahender Singh

Aman

Sandeep

Ajay

Ankit

All-rounder

Ashish Kumar

Sanjay Shreshtha

Dabang Delhi

Raider

Aman Kadian

Chandran Ranjit

Sumit Kumar

Defender

Joginder Narwal

Vishal Mane

Pratik Patil

Ravinder Pahal

Anil Kumar

Saeid Ghaffari

Satywan

Sombir

All-rounder

Meraj Sheykh

Gujarat Giants

Raider

Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali

Gurvinder Singh

Lalit Chaudhary

More GB

Sachin Tanwar

Sonu

Defender

Amit Kharb

Ruturaj Koravi

Pankaj

Shazid Hossain

All-rounder

Vinod Kumar

Rohit Gulia

Haryana Steelers

Raider

Amirhossein Maleki

Arun Kumar HN

Naveen

Prashanth Kumar Rai

Selvamani K

Defender

Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Ravi Kumar

Vikas Kale

Sunil

Parveen

Subash Narwal

Vikram Kandola

Kuldeep Singh

All-rounder

Tin Phonchoo

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raider

Ajinkya Pawar

Deepak Narwal

Guman Singh

Lokesh Kaushik

Milinda Chaturanga

Nilesh Salunke

Defender

Karamvir

Sandeep Dhull

Sunil Siddhgavali

All-rounder

Deepak Hooda

Dong Gyu Kim

Santhapanaselvam

Patna Pirates

Raider

Pardeep Narwal

Ashish

Jang Kun Lee

Mohammad Esmaeil

Naveen

Purna Singh

Defender

Mahendra Choudhary

Jaideep

Jawahar

Amit Kumar

All-rounder

Hadi Oshtorak

Ravinder

Vikas Jaglan

Puneri Paltan

Raider

Nitin Tomar

Amit Kumar

Darshan Kadian

Emad Sedaghatnia

Manjeet

Sriram

Sushant Sail

Deepak Yadav

Defender

Surjeet Singh

Shubham Shinde

Girish Maruti Ernak

All-rounder

Amit Kumar

Sagar Krishna

Sandeep

Tamil Thalaivas

Raider

Rahul Chaudhari

Ajay Thakur

Anand

Shabeer Bappu

Ajith Kumar

Vineet Sharma

Yashwant Bishnoi

Defender

Ajeet

Ponparthiban Subramanian

Mohit Chhillar

Arif Robbani

All-rounder

Manjeet Chhillar

Hemant Chauhan

Ran Singh

Victor Obiero

Telugu Titans

Raider

Siddharth Desai

Sooraj Desai

Amit Kumar

Kamal Singh

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy

Palle Mallikarjun

Defender

Vishal Bhardwaj

Arun

Krushna Madne

Abozar Mohajermighani

All-rounder

Armaan

Farhad Milaghardan

U Mumba

Raider

Arjun Deshwal

Athul MS

Dong Geon Lee

Gaurav Kumar

Rohit Baliyan

Vinoth Kumar

Defender

Rajaguru Subramanian

Harsh Vardhan

Anil

Young Chang Ko

Surinder Singh

All-rounder

Sandeep Narwal

Mohit Baliyan

UP Yoddha

Raider

Rishank Devadiga

Shrikant Jadhav

Monu Goyat

Masud Karim

Ankush

Azad Singh

Gulveer Singh

Surender Singh

Defender

Ashish Nagar

Amit

All-rounder

Akram Shaikh

Gurdeep

Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Narender

Sachin Kumar

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here