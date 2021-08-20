Pro Kabaddi 2021 Retained Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali Make the Cut for Season 8

Bengaluru Bulls have decided to keep their prolific raider Pawan Sehrawat while defending champions Bengal Warriors will continue with Maninder Singh and star all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, according to the vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021 retained players list released on Friday. The 12 teams have retained 59 players in all. Of these, six are Retained Young Players and 31 are Existing New Young Players. The Elite Retained Players are 22.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players (7) while Tamil Thalaivas have the least (3). U Mumbai have the most under the Elite Retained Players (4).
Along with Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) and Hadi Tajik (Puneri Paltan) make up the three overseas players who have been retained by their respective teams.
Other notable players that have been retained are Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Fortunegiants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers) and via the Retained Young Players, Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.).
Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have each retained five young players.
In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme.
Pro Kabaddi 2021 Retained Players List
BENGAL WARRIORS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Maninder Singh - Raider
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder
Rinku Narwal - Defender
Retained Young Players
Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider
BENGALURU BULLS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider
Amit Sheoran - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Saurabh Nandal - Defender
Banty - Raider
Mohit Sehrawat - Defender
DABANG DELHI K.C. RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Vijay - All Rounder
Neeraj Narwal - Raider
Retained Young Players
Naveen Kumar - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Balram - All Rounder
Sumit - Defender
Mohit - Defender
GUJARAT GIANTS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender
Sunil Kumar - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Harmanjeet Singh - Raider
Sumit - Defender
Ankit - Defender
HARYANA STEELERS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Vikash Kandola - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Vinay - Raider
Vikas Chillar - Raider
Chand Singh - Defender
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Amit Hooda - Defender
Vishal - Defender
Retained Young Players
Nitin Rawal - All Rounder
Existing New Young Players
Sachin Narwal - All-rounder
Pavan TR - Defender
Sushil Gulia - Raider
Elavarasan A - Defender
PATNA PIRATES RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Neeraj Kumar - Defender
Monu - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Sahil Mann - All Rounder
Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider
Mohit - Raider
PUNERI PALTAN RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender
Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider
Hadi Tajik - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Sanket Sawant - Defender
Pankaj Mohite - Raider
TAMIL THALAIVAS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Existing New Young Players
Sagar - Defender
Himanshu - Defender
M Abishek - Defender
TELUGU TITANS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Rakesh Gowda - Raider
Retained Young Players
Ankit Beniwal - Raider
Rajnish - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Manish - Defender
Akash Choudhary - Defender
Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender
U MUMBA RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Elite Retained Players
Abhishek Singh - Raider
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder
Harendra Kumar - Defender
Fazel Atrachali - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Navneet - Raider
U.P. YODDHA RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8
Retained Young Players
Nitesh Kumar - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Sumit - Defender
Ashu Singh - Defender
Surinder Gill - Raider
