Pro Kabaddi 2021 Retained Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali Make the Cut for Season 8

Bengaluru Bulls have decided to keep their prolific raider Pawan Sehrawat while defending champions Bengal Warriors will continue with Maninder Singh and star all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, according to the vivo Pro Kabaddi 2021 retained players list released on Friday. The 12 teams have retained 59 players in all. Of these, six are Retained Young Players and 31 are Existing New Young Players. The Elite Retained Players are 22.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players (7) while Tamil Thalaivas have the least (3). U Mumbai have the most under the Elite Retained Players (4).

Along with Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) and Hadi Tajik (Puneri Paltan) make up the three overseas players who have been retained by their respective teams.

Other notable players that have been retained are Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Fortunegiants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers) and via the Retained Young Players, Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.).

Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have each retained five young players.

In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Retained Players List

BENGAL WARRIORS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Maninder Singh - Raider

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder

Rinku Narwal - Defender

Retained Young Players

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider

BENGALURU BULLS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider

Amit Sheoran - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Saurabh Nandal - Defender

Banty - Raider

Mohit Sehrawat - Defender

DABANG DELHI K.C. RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Vijay - All Rounder

Neeraj Narwal - Raider

Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Balram - All Rounder

Sumit - Defender

Mohit - Defender

GUJARAT GIANTS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender

Sunil Kumar - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Harmanjeet Singh - Raider

Sumit - Defender

Ankit - Defender

HARYANA STEELERS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Vikash Kandola - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Vinay - Raider

Vikas Chillar - Raider

Chand Singh - Defender

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Amit Hooda - Defender

Vishal - Defender

Retained Young Players

Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Existing New Young Players

Sachin Narwal - All-rounder

Pavan TR - Defender

Sushil Gulia - Raider

Elavarasan A - Defender

PATNA PIRATES RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Kumar - Defender

Monu - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Sahil Mann - All Rounder

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider

Mohit - Raider

PUNERI PALTAN RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender

Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider

Hadi Tajik - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Sanket Sawant - Defender

Pankaj Mohite - Raider

TAMIL THALAIVAS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Existing New Young Players

Sagar - Defender

Himanshu - Defender

M Abishek - Defender

TELUGU TITANS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Rakesh Gowda - Raider

Retained Young Players

Ankit Beniwal - Raider

Rajnish - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Manish - Defender

Akash Choudhary - Defender

Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender

U MUMBA RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Elite Retained Players

Abhishek Singh - Raider

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder

Harendra Kumar - Defender

Fazel Atrachali - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Navneet - Raider

U.P. YODDHA RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 8

Retained Young Players

Nitesh Kumar - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Sumit - Defender

Ashu Singh - Defender

Surinder Gill - Raider

