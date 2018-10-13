Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi Outclass Puneri Paltan 41-37

Dabang Delhi KC put up a spirited performance to beat Puneri Paltan 41-37 in Match 12 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. It was a total team effort from Delhi with Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit handling raiding duties and Vishal Mane leading the defence.For Puneri Paltan, it was Nitin Tomar who delivered the goods in raiding department, but didn't get support from his teammates.Tomar opened Puneri Paltan’s account with a raid in the first minute and followed it up with another to lead 3-1. Right after that Meraj Sheykh scored two raid points for Delhi.Dabang Delhi KC inflicted the first all out of the match in the 7th minute to lead 11-5. Then Tomar made three successful raids to bring back Puneri Paltan in the match to trail 11-13.In the 15th minute Puneri Paltan made a strong comeback as they led 17-16 and inflicted an all out. Tomar made another two-point raid in the 20th minute as Puneri Paltan led 22-20 at the break.In the 27th minute Pawan Kadian made a successful raid as both teams were level at 25-25. In the 32nd minute Dabang Delhi inflicted another all out to lead 33-29. Pawan Kadian made a two-point raid to further open the gap for Dabang Delhi as they led 35-29.In the last five minutes, Puneri Paltan tried to make a fight of the match but Delhi held their nerve. The brave moment of the match came between 27th and 32nd minute when Pawan Kadian made two quick raids and scored three points to give Delhi the lead. Puneri Paltan never recovered from that blow and ultimately lost the match.