Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Fortunegiants Fall to 5th Straight Defeat in Loss to Bengal Warriors

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Fortunegiants slumped to their fifth consecutive loss in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 as they fell to a 26-28 defeat against Bengal Warriors at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

This was Gujarat's third loss in front of their home fans and their coach was heard telling them after the match that they need to work on their mistakes and give something to their fans to cheer for.

Gujarat almost turned their fortunes towards the end of the match with a Sunil Kumar-led comeback but fell just short as K Prapanjan managed to score a point in the last raid of the match to take Bengal to their first-ever victory against Gujarat.

With the win, Bengal Warriors climbed to the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi season 7 standings.

Gujarat Fortunegiants raced to a 2-0 lead but Bengal Warriors responded with three unanswered points to take a slender lead of their own. The two teams went back-and-forth and matched each other point-for-point as the scores remained at 8-8 twelve minutes into the first half.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh's successful raid reduced Gujarat Fortunegiants down to three men but in the all-rounder's subsequent raid, the home team managed to Super Tackle him and add two points to their score. However, Vijin Thangadurai's tackle on Sonu and Maninder Singh's touch point on Ruturaj Koravi left Gujarat Fortunegiants with just two men on the mat.

Nabibakhsh then went in to raid again and fought bravely through Parvesh Bhainswal and Sachin's tackle attempts to inflict the game's first All-Out on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bengal Warriors went into the half-time break leading 17-12 against their opponents.

Bengal Warriors continued to score points at regular intervals to keep Gujarat Fortunegiants' comeback at bay as the gap remained at five points a quarter of the way into the second half. They then upped the ante and scored three off the next four points to extend their lead to eight and reduce Gujarat Fortunegiants to three on the mat. But Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence showed resilience and Super Tackled Nabibakhsh, before repeating that feat against Maninder just a couple of minutes later.

The home team then added two more Super Tackles to their tally, levelling the match at 26-26. Nabibakhsh's successful tackle on Sonu put Bengal Warriors up by one and reduced Gujarat Fortunegiants back down to three men, as the clock went down to the final minute of the contest.

All-rounder Vinod Kumar smartly put in two quick empty raids forcing a Do-Or-Die raid on Bengal Warriors with just 12 seconds left on the clock. Prapanjan came in to raid in the must-score situation and managed to get a touch before escaping to the midline, confirming his team's fourth victory of the campaign.

