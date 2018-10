Pro Kabaddi: Top Indian Players to Watch Out For in Season 6

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is round the corner and all eyes will be on star Indian players who will be seen in action for the first time after they were shocked by Iran in the recently concluded Asian Games. With the presence of foreign players, Indians would look to devise new strategies to counter threats from emerging nations in the sport.Here are some of the key Indian players to look out for throughout the season: (PKL Images)The Dubki King, Pardeep Narwal was humbled during the Asian Games and great defence from the South Koreans and Iranians kept him at bay. He wasn’t given enough open spaces to raid, which led to his downfall. The ‘Most Valuable Player’ from Season 4 and 5 would look to add more weapons to his repertoire in the upcoming tournament. Most importantly he would be raring to go and prove a point that he is the best in the business after disappointing performance at the Asian Games. His improved show could bring positive results for Patna Pirates — the team for whom Narwal has performed brilliantly in the past. PKLBengaluru Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar will have his task cut out when his team steps on the mat. With a team that doesn’t have many star players, the onus will be on raider Kumar to turn on the heat and get big points for his side. He will have some support in raiding department from Kashiling Adake, but it is his leadership skills that could be prove to be game changer for the Bulls. In the past seasons he has been one of the most consistent raiders after Pardeep Narwal. (PKL Images)The poster boy of Indian kabaddi, Rahul Chaudhari is the most successful raider in the history of the PKL. He has been with the Telugu Titans from the first season, and this time is no different. Despite being so successful, he doesn’t have a title trophy in his cabinet, and Chaudhari would like to change that in the upcoming season. Given the team and resources, this could be Titans’ season. PKLOne of the most feared defender in the league, Nada got as many as 80 tackle points in PKL 5. Haryana Steelers’ skipper will have to churn out another such performance to take his side far. The ankle-hold specialist, who bagged a whopping 75 lakh in the auctions, will have to deliver the goods yet again for his team. His good performance could bring out the best from the youngsters in the team.