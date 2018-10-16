Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Highlights: As it Happened

Full time: The Bengal Warriors have beaten the Telugu Titans 30-25 in a thrilling encounter in Sonepat.
Oct 16, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)
Bad move on the part of Rahul Chaudhari, and the Warriors have two points to make it a 29-25 game right now.
Oct 16, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)
Manoj Kumar has reduced the Warriors lead further by a point, and right after that Maninder's raid was stopped by the Titans. The lead has been cut down to two points in a jiffy. This is as close as one can ask for.
Oct 16, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari is back on the bench as both sides are done with their reviews here. The difference in points is 4.
Oct 16, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)
The time wasting ploy for the Warriors does not work out, and Vishal gets a point for the tackle for the Titans. There's less than 3 minutes to go, can the Titans turn it around?
Oct 16, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)
Nilesh can't add more points on his raid for the Titans, and the Warriors have a five point lead right now with less than 5 minutes to go in the game here in Sonepat.
Oct 16, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
After Maninder's successful raid, the Warriors add a defensive point. Mohsen can't get his raid in and the Warriors now lead 24-20.
Oct 16, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)
Mohsen and Maninder have added one raid point each. Maninder has made it ten points today and he is showing why he is so dangerous.
Oct 16, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
Mahesh Goud's raid is not successful either for the Warriors and the scores are 21-19 in favour of the Bengal Warriors.
Oct 16, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
Oct 16, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)
Another bad one for Rahul Chaudhari, after an empty raid by Maninder, Rahul concedes a defensive point to the Warriors. Score 20-18
Oct 16, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
Not the best game for Rahul Chaudhari, but he gets in another raid point. The sides are neck and neck now.
Oct 16, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)
Maninder then follows it up with an all out on the Telugu Titans for the first time this season. That's four points that sends Bengal into the lead.
Oct 16, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)
Maninder has been on a role for the Warriors and he gets a raid point easily, and following that Nilesh brings in a raid point too.
Oct 16, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
Anil Kumar and Nilesh Salunke meanwhile have both got green cards.
Oct 16, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, surprisingly Rahul Chaudhari has not been able to make it a successful raid. He concedes a point and the Titans lead is cut down to 2 points.
Oct 16, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)
Maninder reduces the lead again for the Warriors, but the Titans come in with a super tackle soon after on the Korean Jang. The Titans have moved into a 16-13 lead. They are not get many raid points but have been solid in defense.
Oct 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
Nilesh continues his good form in this game and the Titans have taken another raid point and lead 14-12
Oct 16, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
The Irani Mohsen can't get his raid in and the Warriors get a defense point here and right after that Maninder gets his raid in and it eats into the lead of the Titans to too. Score 13-12 to the Titans.
Oct 16, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)
The half kicks off with four empty raids on either side and got to note that Rahul Chaudhari has been out for more than 10 minutes now.
Oct 16, 2018 8:32 pm (IST)
Here we go with the second half. 20 more minutes for Bengal to pull up their socks while the Titans will look to make their momentum count
Oct 16, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)
Shrikanth Tewathia then raids successfully for the Bengal Warriors. At half time, the Titans lead the Warriors 13-10
Oct 16, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)
The Korean Jang also can't make it a successful raid and the Titans have moved into a four point lead with less than a minute to go in the half
Oct 16, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunke is out for the first time in this match as the Warriors have pounced on his raid and stopped him from completing the raid. But oh wait, the Titans have reviewed that and the point goes their way. Great call by Vishal bharadwaj and the Ttitans move to a 12-9 lead.
Oct 16, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)
The Bengal Warriors have been given a Green card and that won't help them in anyway.
Oct 16, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)
Nilesh adds a point for the Titans and makes it 9-9. Immediately after that the Titans have got in a super tackle as Mahesh Goud is unable to get his raid in. The Titans have gone up 11-9 now.
Oct 16, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)
Another empty raid for Mahesh and the Bengal Warriors who lead 9-8 will have a super raid after this the next time it;s their turn. Meanwhile, the Titans have called for a time out now.
Oct 16, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Both Nilesh and Jang follow that up with empty raids as the first half has less than 7 minutes to go
Oct 16, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)
Maninder though can't add to that and the Titans pull of a super raid to clinch two points to make it a point lead against them.
Oct 16, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)
Srikanth Tewatia looking sneak in a quick raid on the Warriors, but is caught out by the defense, and Bengal make it a three point lead for themselves.