Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan 37-27 to continue their impressive form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season VI on Tuesday.Nitin Tomar finally achieved his 100th raid point in Season 6 to only leave the match with an injury towards the end. Sachin inflicted an All Out in the dying moments to get his Super 10.The match started with both teams analysing the match cautiously through empty raids before Sachin got a touch point to make it 1-0 for Gujarat.Nitin Tomar made a great start for his team as well, as he got two points in his third minute raid to make it 4-2 for Puneri Paltan. Rinku Narwal made an early mistake by letting Sachin out of his grabs but then made two great tackles on Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput to redeem himself.The 13th minute unsuccessful raid by Nitin Tomar triggered the downfall of Pune in the first half as the score read 8-10. His absence led to the team being All Out in the 15th minute even though Parvesh tried his best with a bonus point as they made a six point gap at 9-15.The half saw both the teams having a four-point gap at 12-16 in favour of Gujarat Fortune Giants.Puneri Paltan had to make change in their gameplan but Gujarat made a counter plan for that as well, as they continued to increase the lead.Ruturaj Koravi made a great block on Monu from where the team pulled him back in the 23rd minute of the match from the midline. A similar effort was made by Pune on Mahendra Rajput in the 25th minute by Parvesh and Akshay Jadhav for a Super Tackle.By the 34th minute, Pune had reduced the gap to two points with Rinku Narwal getting a great thigh hold on K Prapanjan. This match also saw Nitin Tomar become the first raider to reach 100 raid points in Season 6 before getting injured in the 35th minute.Mahendra Rajput made a great Super Raid with his dangling leg crossing the midline in the lobby getting Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav and Rinku Narwal out of the equation for some time.This restored the lead back for Gujarat to six points with the score reading 23-29. Parvesh tried his best to become the super-sub for Pune but Sachin constantly bothered the defence to get a Super 10.