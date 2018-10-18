Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Highlights: As it Happened
News18.com | October 18, 2018, 9:40 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi on News18Sports.
Oct 18, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)
That's it then! The Haryana Steelers win 34-31 against Dabang Delhi.
Oct 18, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Chandran then with a quick raid for Delhi. Score 34-31.
Oct 18, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
Steelers get their do-or-die raid in and he picks up a point. Steelers now lead 34-30.
Oct 18, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)
Meraj though is not able to keep the run of points going, as the Haryana defense hold him back on the raid and they pick up another point in defense. Steelers lead 33-29.
Oct 18, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)
That was followed by two empty raids by Vikas for the Steelers.
Oct 18, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)
The Delhi side is not giving up even though time is not on their side. Meraj gets a raid point in and reduces the lead to three points.
Oct 18, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
The Steelers are pulling away with the points and running down the clock as well. Naveen has a good long one point raid, but Chandran returns the favour with interest and has a two point raid. It's a four point game now. Score 32-28.
Oct 18, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
Less than four minutes to go in the game, and Pawan's raid gets him his bonus, but the raid is not successful. So it's a point both ways and the lead for the Steelers still stays at 5 points.
Oct 18, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)
Vikas is unable to do his thing and get the raid through and loses a point. Soon after, Delhi's Shabeer steps out of court without being touched, thus giving the points easily to the Steelers. They lead 30-25.
Oct 18, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)
Small break, and after that Chandran starts it off with a raid point for the Delhi side. The score is 28*24 to the Steelers right now,.
Oct 18, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Naveen has had an unsuccessful raid, which means the Steelers now lead by 5 points and not 6. Score 28-23 to the Steelers
Oct 18, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)
Chandran can't get his raid through properly, and then Vikas waltzed in and raked in the big points with a super raid. The Steelers now lead 28-22 and are finally looking on course to get their first win.
Oct 18, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)
Shabeer and Pawan add a point each to their side with easy raids, while Vikas also does the same for the Steelers. Score 24-22 to the Steelers
Oct 18, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
The Steelers have now raced to a 23-20 lead after Pawan Kadian had an unsuccessful raid, and Monu rounded up the points with a good raid. Score 23-20 to the Steelers
Oct 18, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
The Steelers have been missing some energy, and looks like Vikas Kandola has done the trick for now with a super raid- that's three points- and the Steelers lead 20-19.
Oct 18, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
After the good start today, Monu Goyat has not been able to keep things going that well. He has been stopped from making a raid. The Steelers though get in a super tackle right after that on Chandran. Delhi still lead 19-17.
Oct 18, 2018 8:32 pm (IST)
Another shot at a raid by Naveen as Delhi get in a super tackle on him. That's two points to Delhi who now lead 18-15.
Oct 18, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
Shabeer though comes back after a Naveen empty raid and the Delhi man is crowded out. The Steelers pick up the point.
Oct 18, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
Shabeer for the Dabang Delhi also gets an empty raid, not the high tempo start that we were hoping for after the way the first half ended.
Oct 18, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)
Chandran has an empty raid to start of with, but the Steelers have send in Naveen and even he has an empty raid.
Oct 18, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)
Here we go with the second half. Can Delhi power on or will the Steelers fight back?
Oct 18, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)
Delhi then add another point to the lead as Chandran raids successfully. At the end of the first half, Delhi lead Haryana 16-14.
Oct 18, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)
After four unsuccessful raids together by both teams, Meraj is stopped from getting his raid point by the Steelers. Similarly, the Delhi side hold their defense strong as Vikas is stopped from getting his raid in. Delhi lead 15-14 after a minute or so of high drama.
Oct 18, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)
Super tackle by Delhi to bring things to even stevens. Monu Goyat is unable to get the job against two people and a thigh hold is enough to bring him down. Score 13-13.
Oct 18, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)
For now, Naveen gets a raid point through a touch for the Delhi Dabang. Can they hold on and not get all-out?
Oct 18, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)
Steelers on the attack with Monu Goyat, he not only gets the raid point in but Delhi are a man away from being all-out.
Oct 18, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)
Pawan though can't add another point on a second raid, and Haryana stand strong and make the score 12-9
Oct 18, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)
Pawan has pulled another point back with a fantastic raid for the Delhi side. Haryana's defense as been all over the place today.
Oct 18, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
After that Monu Goyat adds another raid point to the Steelers score as they move to 11-8
Oct 18, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Chandran picks up the bonus on his raid, but the raid is blocked and both sides get a piece of the pie here. Score 10-8 in favour of the Steelers so far.