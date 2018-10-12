Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC on Live TV

Season Six of the Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the second match of the day sees the home side Puneri Paltan taking on Dabang Delhi KC. Dabang Delhi would be looking to get a win after securing a thrilling 32-32 tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game, while Puneri Paltan sit pretty atop Zone A on eight points with two wins out of two.The match will be live on the Star Sports network, (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) and will start at 9:00 PM on Friday, October 12.In Dabang Delhi's first match, an exciting 32-32 tie was played out.Gujarat Fortunegiants would be feeling disappointed as they let slip their first half advantage. Chandran Ranjit was the star performer for Delhi as he scored 10 raid points.For Gujarat Fortunegiants, Rohit Gulia and Sach feeling disappointed as they let slip their first half advantage. Chandran Ranjit was the star performer for Delhi as he scored 10 raid points.Gujarat Fortunegiants started off brightly with Prapanjan scoring a two-point raid in the second minute. Dabang Delhi KC were struggling to come to terms with Gujarat in the opening exchanges.It was all Gujarat in the first few minutes of the match as they inflicted an all out in the sixth minute to lead 9-2.Delhi's star player Meraj Sheykh had a disappointing first half as he managed to score just a solitary point.For Gujarat Fortunegiants, Rohit Gulia looked in fine raiding form as he scored four raid points in the first half. He was able supported by Prapanjan who chipped in with four raid points.Gujarat Fortunegiants led 17-12 at the end of the first half. Both teams started with equal intensity and traded three points in the first four minutes of the second half.Dabang Delhi made a successful tackle in the 27th minute as they reduced the deficit to just three points and trailed 18-21.However Gujarat scored three quick points to lead 24-18 after 29 minutes. With less than eight minutes to go the edge seemed to with Gujarat Fortunegiants as they looked sharper and fitter than their opponents.Sachin seemed to be the fittest raider out there as he scored his sixth raid point to give Gujarat 25-20 lead.The Brave Moment of the match came in the 32nd minute when Gujarat Fortunegiants forced a super tackle and averted an all out.Chandran Ranjit scores two quick raid points as Dabang Delhi cut the lead to 27-29. The game was levelled in the 36th minute as Delhi defence scored another tackle point. Rohit Gulia scored a raid point in the 37th minute to give Gujarat 30-29 lead.Dabang Delhi KC tied the game in the 39th minute again as they sent Rohit Gulia back to the bench.