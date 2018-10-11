Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors on Live TV

Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing, and today's matches in the tournament sees the last round of games being played in Chennai before the action moves to Sonepat. The second match sees Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengal Warriors after the former suffered a 48-37 defeat to Bengaluru Bulls yesterday. The Thalaivas will be desperate to end their home leg of the tournament with a victory, after suffering their third consecutive defeat of the campaign yesterday.The match will be live on the Star Sports network, (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) and is expected to start 8:00 PM onwards on Thursday, October 11.Meanwhile in yesterday's match, Bengaluru Bulls rode on raider Pawan Sehrawat's scintillating show to hand hosts Tamil Thalaivas their third defeat on the trot with a superlative 48-37 verdict in a one-sided Pro Kabaddi tie at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.Sehrawat scored a whopping 20 points to never let the opponents get a grip of the game. He was supported by Kashilang Adake (nine points) in attack and Ashish Sangwan (seven points) in defence.For Tamil Thalaivas, skipper Ajay Thakur (20 points) waged a lone battle as there was no one to support the India captain, especially in defence.Going by the adage 'morning shows the day', Thakur was sent out of the mat in his first attempt as Bengaluru bagged the first point and set the tone of the match they dominated from start to finish.Sehrawat took the mat by storm, garnering 17 points in the first essay itself.In defence, Sangwan was brilliant, scoring six tackle points to ensure their rivals were outplayed on all fronts.Sehrawat scored five and three raid points in the 26th and fourth minute respectively.The hosts were all out towards the end of the first period to trail by 16 points at halftime.To make matters worse, Manjeet Chhillar picked up a green card at the end of the forgettable half for Tamil Thalaivas.The script did not change in the second half despite Thakur's incessant efforts as Bengaluru inflicted another all out soon after the restart.Tamil Thalaivas managed to eke out an all out of their own too, but the gulf between the two teams was so much that there was only one winner at the end.After the league matches, the playoffs will be held in Kochi and the finale will be held in Mumbai on January 5, 2019. PKL-VI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network channels including Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil.