Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Points Table, Standings and Rankings

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Points Table Zone A Teams P W L D PTS SD Puneri Paltan 2 1 0 1 8 12 U Mumba 1 0 0 1 3 0 Dabang Delhi K.C. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat Fortunegiants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana Steelers 1 0 1 0 0 -12

Zone B Teams P W L D PTS SD Tamil Thalaivas 2 1 1 0 6 11 U.P. Yoddha 1 1 0 0 5 5 Bengal Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Telugu Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patna Pirates 1 0 1 0 0 -16



The sixth season of the Pro Kabbadi League kicked off with great pomp on Sunday evening in Chennai where defending champions Patna Pirates began their title defence on a disappointing note as they crashed to a 26-42 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match.That was followed up by the second match of the evening, where former champions U-Mumba led for large parts but eventually succumbed to the grit of rivals Puneri Paltan and settled for an entertaining 32-32 draw in the opening day's second game of the Pro Kabaddi League in Chennai at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.Among the 12 teams in the competition, the eight who are still to begin their campaign are Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panther, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants.The league stage sees the 12 teams divided into two zones with each zone having six teams based on their geographical proximity.Each team will play 15 intra-zonal matches and 7 inter-zonal matches. After the conclusion of league stages on December 29, top three teams from each zone will enter the playoffs stage, which will begin from December 30, 2018. Final will be played on January 5, 2019.