Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List, Dates and Venues of All Matches

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) sides Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will face off in the first game of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which starts in Chennai from October 7 and goes on till January 5 next year. The fixtures were announced by the organisers of the PKL. Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will take on each other in the second game of the sixth edition on the same day itself. PKL’s highest paid player, Monu Goyat will begin his search for a title win as his side Haryana Steelers will go up against Puneri Paltans in the fifth match of the season on October 8. The 12 teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each where each team will take part in a set of 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches before the play-offs commence. The play-offs stage will comprise of 3 eliminators, 2 qualifiers and the finals scheduled to take place in Mumbai. See the full schedule of the PKL 2018 below.October 7, SundayMatch 1: Chennai vs PatnaMatch 2: Pune vs MumbaiOctober 8, MondayMatch 1: Pune vs HaryanaMatch 2: Chennai vs Uttar Pradesh (UP)October 9, TuesdayMatch 1: Delhi vs GujaratMatch 2: Chennai vs HyderabadOctober 10, WednesdayMatch 1: Mumbai vs JaipurMatch 2: Chennai vs BangaloreOctober 11, ThursdayMatch 1: Delhi vs JaipurMatch 2: Chennai vs KolkataOctober 12, FridayMatch 1: Haryana vs GujaratMatch 2: Patna vs UPOctober 13, SaturdayMatch 1: Pune vs DelhiMatch 2: Haryana vs MumbaiOctober 14 SundayMatch 1: Hyderabad vs UPMatch 2: Haryana vs PunjabOctober 15, MondayRest DayOctober 16 TuesdayMatch 1: Kolkata vs HyderabadMatch 2: Haryana vs JaipurOctober 17 WednesdayMatch 1: Bangalore vs ChennaiMatch 2: Haryana vs MumbaiOctober 18 ThursdayMatch 1: Haryana vs DelhiOctober 18 ThursdayMatch 2: Pune vs GujaratOctober 19 FridayMatch 1: Patna vs HyderabadMatch 2: Pune vs JaipurOctober 20 SaturdayMatch 1: UP vs KolkataMatch 2: Pune vs MumbaiOctober 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)Match 1: Delhi vs KolkataMatch 2: Pune vs BangaloreOctober 22 MondayRest DayOctober 23 TuesdayMatch 1: Mumbai vs HyderabadMatch 2: Pune vs ChennaiOctober 24 WednesdayMatch 1: Bangalore vs HaryanaMatch 2: Pune vs UPOctober 25 ThursdayRest DayOctober 26 FridayMatch 1: Patna vs JaipurMatch 2: Gujarat vs ChennaiOctober 27 SaturdayMatch 1: Jaipur vs KolkataMatch 2: Patna MumbaiOctober 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)Match 1: Delhi vs UPMatch 2: Patna vs HaryanaOctober 29 MondayRest DayOctober 30 TuesdayMatch 1: Pune vs GujaratMatch 2: Patna vs HyderabadOctober 31 WednesdayMatch 1: Delhi vs PuneMatch 2: Patna vs BangaloreNovember 1 ThursdayMatch 1: Patna vs KolkataNovember 2 FridayMatch 1: UP vs ChennaiMatch 2: Jaipur vs GujaratNovember 3 SaturdayMatch 1: Mumbai vs PuneMatch 2: UP vs BangaloreNovember 4 SundayMatch 1: Delhi vs GujaratMatch 2: UP vs KolkataNovember 5 MondayRest DayNovember 6 TuesdayMatch 1: Jaipur vs HaryanaMatch 2: UP vs HyderabadNovember 7 WednesdayMatch 1: UP vs PatnaNovember 8 ThursdayMatch 1: Haryana vs DelhiMatch 2: UP vs BangaloreNovember 9 FridayMatch 1: Mumbai vs JaipurMatch 2: Kolkata vs HyderabadNovember 10 SaturdayMatch 1: Patna vs KolkataMatch 2: Mumbai vs GujaratNovember 11 SundayMatch 1: Mumbai vs HaryanaNovember 12 MondayRest DayNovember 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)Match 1: Pune vs HyderabadMatch 2: Mumbai vs UPNovember 14 WednesdayMatch 1: Chennai vs HaryanaMatch 2: Mumbai vs BangaloreNovember 15 ThursdayMatch 1: Patna vs DelhiMatch 2: Mumbai vs ChennaiNovember 16 FridayMatch 1: Gujarat vs KolkataMatch 2: Jaipur vs UPNovember 17 SaturdayMatch 1: Pune vs KolkataMatch 2: Gujarat vs BangaloreNovember 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)Match 1: Jaipur vs BangaloreMatch 2: Gujarat vs UPNovember 19 MondayRest DayNovember 20 TuesdayMatch 1: Chennai vs HyderabadMatch 2: Gujarat vs DelhiNovember 21 WednesdayMatch 1: Patna vs ChennaiMatch 2: Gujarat vs MumbaiNovember 22 ThursdayMatch 1: Gujarat vs HaryanaNovember 23 FridayMatch 1: Bangalore vs KolkataMatch 2: Jaipur vs PuneNovember 24 SaturdayMatch 1: Mumbai vs DelhiMatch 2: Bangalore vs ChennaiNovember 25 SundayMatch 1: Bangalore vs PatnaNovember 26 MondayRest DayNovember 27 TuesdayMatch 1: Delhi vs HaryanaMatch 2: Bangalore vs HyderabadNovember 28 WednesdayMatch 1: Haryana vs PuneMatch 2: Bangalore vs UPNovember 29 ThursdayMatch 1: Pune vs GujaratMatch 2: Bangalore vs KolkataNovember 30 FridayMatch 1: Delhi vs JaipurMatch 2: Chennai vs PatnaDecember 1 SaturdayMatch 1: Delhi vs MumbaiDecember 2 SundayMatch 1: Mumbai vs GujaratMatch 2: Mumbai vs PuneDecember 3 MondayRest DayDecember 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)Match 1: Patna vs GujaratMatch 2: Delhi vs HyderabadDecember 5 WednesdayMatch 1: Haryana vs KolkataMatch 2: Delhi vs BangaloreDecember 6 ThursdayMatch 1: UP vs HaryanaMatch 2: Delhi vs ChennaiDecember 7 FridayMatch 1: Hyderabad vs GujaratMatch 2: Patna vs PuneDecember 8 SaturdayMatch 1: Mumbai vs KolkataMatch 2: Hyderabad vs JaipurDecember 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)Match 1: Chennai vs JaipurMatch 2: Hyderabad vs HaryanaDecember 10 MondayRest DayDecember 11 TuesdayMatch 1: Delhi vs MumbaiMatch 2: Hyderabad vs UPDecember 12 WednesdayMatch 1: Haryana vs GujaratMatch 2: Hyderabad vs BangaloreDecember 13 ThursdayMatch 1: Hyderabad vs PatnaDecember 14 FridayMatch 1: Jaipur vs PuneMatch 2: Kolkata vs ChennaiDecember 15 SaturdayMatch 1: UP vs ChennaiMatch 2: Jaipur vs MumbaiDecember 16 SundayMatch 1: Patna vs UPMatch 2: Jaipur vs GujaratDecember 17 MondayRest DayDecember 18 TuesdayMatch 1: Bangalore vs HyderabadMatch 2: Jaipur vs HaryanaDecember 19 WednesdayMatch 1: Patna vs BangaloreMatch 2: Jaipur vs GujaratDecember 20 ThursdayMatch 1: Jaipur vs DelhiDecember 21 FridayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchDecember 22 SaturdayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchMatch 2: Kolkata vs PatnaDecember 23 SundayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchMatch 2: Kolkata vs ChennaiDecember 24 MondayRest DayDecember 25 TuesdayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchMatch 2: Kolkata vs HyderabadDecember 26 WednesdayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchMatch 2: Kolkata vs BangaloreDecember 27 ThursdayMatch 1: Wildcard MatchMatch 2: Kolkata vs UPDecember 28 FridayRest DayDecember 29 SaturdayRest DayDecember 30 SundayMatch 1: TBD vs TBD, KochiMatch 2: TBD vs TBD, KochiDecember 31 MondayMatch 1:Match 2:January 1 TuesdayRest DayJanuary 2 WednesdayRest DayJanuary 3 ThursdayTBD vs TBD, MumbaiJanuary 4 FridayRest DayJanuary 5 ThursdayTBD vs TBD, Mumbai