Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Fazel Atrachali to Captain U Mumba; Sandeep Narwal to Be Vice-captain

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Iranian player Fazel Atrachali was named the captain of U Mumba was for seventh season of the tournament.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Fazel Atrachali to Captain U Mumba; Sandeep Narwal to Be Vice-captain
U Mumba kick off their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign on July 20 against Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: @U-Mumba)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba on Wednesday announced Iranian player Fazel Atrachali as their skipper for the seventh season.

The franchise also named Sandeep Narwal as the vice-captain for the season, beginning on July 20 in Hyderabad.

"I am quite motivated to be selected to lead the U Mumba Kabaddi team. I aim to lead the team towards victory," Atrachali was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

"Strategy and discipline are very important and I know that all the players are motivated to give in their best on field and make a mark for themselves and eventually win the league," he said.

Narwal, who hails from Sonipat in Haryana, feels as a vice-captain, he would want to implement strategies.

"The use of strategy is very important, in fact more important than just winning. As vice-captain, I want to implement and practice more strategies to gain control on our movements which will eventually help in winning matches," said Narwal.

U Mumba kick off their campaign on July 20 itself when they take on Telgu Titans in the lung-opener of the league.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram