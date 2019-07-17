Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Fazel Atrachali to Captain U Mumba; Sandeep Narwal to Be Vice-captain
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Iranian player Fazel Atrachali was named the captain of U Mumba was for seventh season of the tournament.
U Mumba kick off their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 campaign on July 20 against Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: @U-Mumba)
Mumbai: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba on Wednesday announced Iranian player Fazel Atrachali as their skipper for the seventh season.
The franchise also named Sandeep Narwal as the vice-captain for the season, beginning on July 20 in Hyderabad.
"I am quite motivated to be selected to lead the U Mumba Kabaddi team. I aim to lead the team towards victory," Atrachali was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.
"Strategy and discipline are very important and I know that all the players are motivated to give in their best on field and make a mark for themselves and eventually win the league," he said.
Narwal, who hails from Sonipat in Haryana, feels as a vice-captain, he would want to implement strategies.
"The use of strategy is very important, in fact more important than just winning. As vice-captain, I want to implement and practice more strategies to gain control on our movements which will eventually help in winning matches," said Narwal.
U Mumba kick off their campaign on July 20 itself when they take on Telgu Titans in the lung-opener of the league.
