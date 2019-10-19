Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Online

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see a new champion on Saturday as both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will make their debut appearance in PKL final. The PKL 2019 Season 7 final Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Dabang Delhi, who have dominated the league from the very beginning, will eye to produce a clinical performance when they face the Bengal side for one final time this season. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors who have an unbeaten run against Dabang Delhi this season will ride on their winning momentum in the final show. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will commence at 8:00 pm.

Being touted as the toughest season of all time, PKL Season 7 is gearing up to crown a new champion on Saturday night. Both the sides, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, have defeated their respective opponents in the semis to breeze into Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final.

The PKL 2019 Season 7 champion will receive price money of Rs. 3 crore. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive Rs. 1.8 crore, third and fourth-placed teams will get Rs 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will get Rs 45 lakh each.

This season had 12 teams participating in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors start?

The PKL 2019 season 7 final is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm. The match between the Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors on TV?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors semis clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final will be available on Hotstar.

