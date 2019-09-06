Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans in the last match of the Bengaluru leg.

Trending Desk

September 6, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast
Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Bengaluru Bulls will hope to finish their home-leg in style when they take on Telugu Titans on Friday. On the other hand, Telugu Titans, who have been defeated once in their last six matches, will look to produce a clinical performance against the hosts. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The PKL 2019 Season 7 match number 77 between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans is scheduled to start at 8.30PM.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's Bengaluru leg will end on Friday. On the last day, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will see two encounters. The first match of the day will see Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha at 7.30PM. In the second game, Bengaluru Bulls will have a face off against Telugu Titans. The 12 teams to have participated in PKL 2019 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match start?

The 77th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans on TV?

The PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

