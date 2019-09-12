Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors play Bengaluru Bulls in their last home leg match at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast
Bengal Warriors face Bengaluru Bulls in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Bengal Warriors will eye to end their home leg on a winning note when they face Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls, will aim for fourth consecutive victory as they gear up to take on the host. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match will see Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 pm on Thursday. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will end on Thursday. The next set of matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The first match of the day will see Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Patna Pirates. In the second match of the day will see Bengal Warriors, who beat U Mumba 29-26 in a thrilling encounter, host Bengaluru Bulls. The PKL 2019 Season 7 playoffs and finals will be played at Ahmedabad scheduled to take place between October 14 and 19.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The 88th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram