Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

Bengal Warriors will eye to end their home leg on a winning note when they face Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls, will aim for fourth consecutive victory as they gear up to take on the host. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match will see Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 pm on Thursday. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will end on Thursday. The next set of matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The first match of the day will see Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Patna Pirates. In the second match of the day will see Bengal Warriors, who beat U Mumba 29-26 in a thrilling encounter, host Bengaluru Bulls. The PKL 2019 Season 7 playoffs and finals will be played at Ahmedabad scheduled to take place between October 14 and 19.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The 88th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

