Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

The seventh season of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019, which started on July 20, 2019, will conclude on October 19, 2019. The third week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 begins from August 3, 2019. The first day of the third week will have two matches: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. The 24th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season seven will have Bengal Warriors battle it out against Bengaluru Bulls.

With 12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, as participants in Pro Kabaddi 2019, the tournament has been gathering popularity at a growing pace.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls' clash will take place at Patliputra Sports Complex, in Patna, Bihar at 8.30pm IST. Both the teams will be playing their fourth match of the season against each other. Both the teams have won two previous matches.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The much-awaited Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls clash will be played on August 3, 2019. Since it is the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30pm IST. All the matches for the third week will take place at Patliputra Sports Complex.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

To watch the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match on the television sets, users can subscribe to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

