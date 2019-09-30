Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match 115 will be played between Bengal Warriors a Dabang Delhi on Monday, September 30. Bengal Warrior, who have already qualified for Pro Kabaddi League 2019 playoffs, will look to continue their win running when they face league leaders Dabang Delhi. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Dabang Delhi, whose semifinals spot is already secured, will look to continue their dominance on the turf. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi fixture will commence at 7:30 pm.

The 11th week of Pro Kabaddi League in underway. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture for the day has two highly anticipated fixtures for all kabaddi fans. The first match of the day will see a fight between table toppers, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, at 7:30 pm. In game number 2, U Mumba will face Tamil Thalaivas at 8:30 pm. Both Delhi and Bengal, are unbeaten in their last six outings and will look to continue their form. The league leaders will expect their best raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit to give their best shot when they face an in-form Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors will hope to strengthen their semi-finals spot.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi start?

The 115th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

